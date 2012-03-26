Ellis: Here's Hoping Tuna Takes Saints Job

IRVING, Texas -A few of you waving #BobbyCarpenter hashtags have disgreed with me on Twitter already, but I would be glad to see former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells back on an NFL sideline.

By my estimation, the Big Tuna is one of the most fascinating personalities in the history of not only football, but sports in America. The 2012 season would be better, more interesting, if Parcells were involved. And while the New Orleans Saints haven't officially reached out to Big Bill as an organization, Parcells' quote to Newsday that "Everything is hypothetical at this point" makes it pretty obvious that he's interested in what Sean Payton has been selling.

It sounds like the kind of thing he was saying about the Cowboys job right at the end of the 2002 NFL season, after reports emerged that he had met with Jerry Jones on the owner's private jet at Teterboro Airport.

If the memory of that news doesn't make you appreciate Parcells, you've obviously forgotten just how bad the Cowboys had it before he got here. After three straight 5-11 seasons, he came in, kicked the players' butts and led a team quarterbacked by Quincy Carter to the playoffs.

Allow me to repeat myself. He led a team quarterbacked by Quincy-freaking-Carter to the playoffs. It's got to be one the greatest coaching jobs in league history.

There's something wrong with any Cowboys fan who doesn't have great respect and admiration for what Parcells did here. Nevermind the fact he rode Troy Hambrick and Richie Anderson into the postseason, but in the process he built a team that had been in the hunt, if nothing else, since he left.

It makes no sense to hold Carpenter and Julius Jones over Parcells' head when during his tenure the Cowboys added Tony Romo, Marion Barber, Miles Austin, Jason Witten, Jay Ratliff, DeMarcus Ware, Terence Newman, Bradie James, Marc Colombo, Kyle Kosier and Mat McBriar among many, many other crucial parts of these teams. And no, the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl with the group Parcells assembled, but he at least turned the thing around. For the first time since Jimmy Johnson left, the arrow for this franchise began to point up as soon as Parcells arrived.

He did the same thing for the Cowboys, the Jets, the Patriots and the Giants. Rescue ops have been his specialty, so it would be really intriguing to see what he could with a team that actually has talent when he arrives.

Though New Orleans has a ton of good players, the team is a mess right now in the wake of this bounty situation. If Parcells were to come in and quickly do what he's done four times already, you'd have to think it would erase any doubt about his candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.