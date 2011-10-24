Emmitt Smith Reaches Out To RB Murray

The standard for Dallas Cowboys running backs is high. It was high when Emmitt Smith came on board, following in the footsteps of Tony Dorsett, and it was high when Dorsett came to town, following the likes of Duane Thomas and Don Perkins.

For one day, at least, DeMarco Murray stood on the shoulders of those legends, setting the new franchise single-game rushing record with a 253-yard performance. He may have a long way to go to live up to their career accomplishments, but in the wake of his dominant performance against the Rams, Murray is being welcomed to the club by the former Cowboys greats.

"I heard from Emmitt," Murray said Monday. "Actually, I might meet with Dorsett tomorrow."

Smith tweeted his approval of the rookie on Sunday night, replying to a fan who asked how he felt about Murray breaking his record.

"Happy 4 him & the Boys," Smith said.