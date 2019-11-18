Evolution Of Dak Prescott's Game Evident Sunday

It's not just the stats. Prescott looks more comfortable than ever making reads and throws from the pocket. Sunday he completed passes to seven different receivers, including offseason additions Randall Cobb (4 for 115, touchdown) and rookie Tony Pollard (4 for 44, touchdown). His rapport with second-year wideout Michael Gallup (9 for 148) keeps growing.

And, Prescott's strength and mobility continue to be major assets. He ran 6 times for 18 yards Sunday on designed runs and scrambles. Multiple times he shrugged off or spun away from a potential sack, including his 7-yard run on third down in the third quarter that moved the offense into the red zone and led to a field goal.

"He's a really confident player right now," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "He feels very convicted in what he's doing, whether it's Amari, whether it's Randall, whether it's M.G. (Gallup), whoever's out there. If they're open, he does a great job just going throw progressions, finding guys and making plays."