Exclusive War Room Video Before 3rd Round Pick 

Ever want to know how the Cowboys make these draft-day decisions?
While the team has months to prepare for the draft, sometimes things can happen pretty fast when they get on the clock.
Here's your chance to go behind the scenes in the War Room and listen to the Cowboys discuss all options before they decide on picking Connor McGovern with their third-round pick.
This is the fourth and final part of The Cowboys Vision, presented by Essilor.
In Part 3, the Cowboys' scouts, coaches and front office gather around in the War Room in one of their final meetings before the draft. This day, the group is focused on defensive tackles. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli gives a detailed description of what he's looking for.
Part 2 of "The Cowboys Vision" takes us to Dallas Day at Ford Center. This is where many local players who either starred at area high schools or colleges, get a chance to work out in front of the coaches, scouts and front-office personnel. Listen to Will McClay as he gets mic'd up as he follows the workouts.
The first of a four-part series of "The Cowboys Vision" begins from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. That's where the staff gets a front-row seat to some of the best college seniors in the draft. Will McClay and his staff go through the rosters and we get to see how they evaluate this group of potential prospects.