Extend the List

Kick Returner. The last time the Cowboys spent a draft pick on a kick returner, LSU's fourth-rounder Skyler Green got cut in December of his 2006 rookie season. Dez Bryant provided juice on punt returners, but the Cowboys ranked 23rd on kickoff returns (21.2-yard average). It's an area in which special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis has sought improvement since 2009. Really, way before that. The Cowboys have four kickoff returns for touchdowns since 2002, and one was Randal Williams' fluke onside recovery in 2003.