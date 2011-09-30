Eyeing Matchups vs. Lions' Talented D-Line

While Ndamukong Suh gets most of the attention for Detroit's front four, the rest of the unit is pretty salty as well, from the two defensive ends, Cliff Avril and the veteran Kyle Vanden Bosch, to the other tackle, Corey Williams, another experienced player.

Vanden Bosch, who leads the team with 3.0 sacks, will rush from the right side more often than not, meaning he'll face off against Doug Free, while Tyron Smith gets Avril.

It's expected that Suh won't be matched up against the Cowboys' young left guard Bill Nagy much, if at all. Suh almost always lines up across from an offense's right guard, which is the strong side for teams with a right-handed quarterback.

Last year against the Cowboys, he fought Leonard Davis all day, and this year he'll be squaring off against Kyle Kosier.

Still, everyone on the Cowboys' O-line has to be aware of the matchups taking place across the board.

"It's a real big challenge for our offensive line, wherever he lines up," Nagy said of Suh. "He's a powerful, athletic player. He finishes. It'll be a good challenge for us, I'm sure. It helps when people double-team him for sure."

Nagy will likely face Williams for most of the day, which isn't much easier.