Felix Jones Only Player To Sit Out Wednesday

As of two weeks ago, during their bye, the Cowboys were holding out roughly a dozen players for rest and recovery from injuries. In Wednesday's first practice in preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, only one sat out.

Running back Felix Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain at New England, remains sidelined, while every other player was fully suited out and appeared ready for some level of participation, including defensive end Jason Hatcher, who had been out since Week 3, and guard Derrick Dockery, who has been missing since Week 2.

Hatcher, who took on a starting role to begin the season but has been out of the lineup because of a calf strain, worked with team athletic trainers on resistence cords shortly before the workout, but has said he expects to play on Sunday.

Marcus Spears has started in his place. The Cowboys have not said whether Hatcher would return to the starting lineup on defense.

Also among the players who have been out of the lineup but were suited out Wednesday was kicker David Buehler. The kickoff specialist had limited participation all last week, but was kept out of the lineup, Jason Garrett saying he was scratched for continued issues stemming from a strained groin.

Practicing for the second straight week was second-round rookie linebacker Bruce Carter, who remains on the Non-Football Injury list, but tweeted on Tuesday night that he would be "Finally active this week vs the Eagles!" The Cowboys would have until Saturday to add him to their 53-man roster.