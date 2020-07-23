First-Round Pick CeeDee Lamb Agrees To Terms

The Cowboys and first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on his rookie contract.

Terms were not disclosed. According to NFL Network, it's a four-year rookie deal worth approximately $14 million along with a fifth-year option.

Lamb, the 17th overall pick out of Oklahoma, was the sixth-ranked player on the Cowboys' draft board in late April. He'll team up with Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and fast-rising wideout Michael Gallup to form one of the league's most talented receiver trios.

Lamb posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 32 total touchdowns in three years in Oklahoma's high-octane offense. He was a consensus All-American last year, helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff.

Receiver was a draft need with Randall Cobb heading to the Houston Texans in free agency. Lamb can play all four receiver positions and set an OU record with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards. He also could return punts for the Cowboys.