Fitzgerald Happy For Buddies Robinson, Dez

Rehabbing an ankle injury during the NFL's offseason lockout, Laurent Robinson was referred to a specialist in Minneapolis, who happened to be headquartered at the same place Larry Fitzgerald and other players were working out.

After a couple days of work, Robinson decided to stay for the entire summer, and became good friends with Fitzgerald, who now says he's very happy for the success of the Cowboys' streaking newcomer. After signing with San Diego when the lockout ended, Robinson's Chargers visited Arizona, where he had the chance to meet up with the Cardinals star and hear some words of encouragement, even if the writing was somewhat on the wall that he might not stick with San Diego.

"We had dinner out at the house," Fitzgerald said. "He came by, and we just talked about his opportunities being limited in the preseason and how he just needed an opportunity . . . I was like, 'Laurent, even if things don't work out in San Diego, you're putting together a good preseason and you're putting a good tape together, and teams are going to be viewing that.'

"When he told me he was going to the Cowboys for a workout I was extremely excited for him. I just knew once he got his opportunity and a team gave him a chance he would be able to thrive."

Robinson isn't the only Cowboys receiver Fitzgerald is close with, however. He has known Dez Bryant since his days at Oklahoma State, and the two share an agent, Eugene Parker.