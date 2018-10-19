Flip Side: Norman Still On Edge Without Dez? 

As always for a Wednesday morning, here's my look at three players to keep an eye on for this week's matchup.

The commonly-repeated line is that division teams know each other well, but it's shocking how knew a lot of these Washington players look. We'll get into that with a look at the old and the new, as we begin our preview of this Week 7 matchup against a division rival:

Nemesis: LB Ryan Kerrigan

Ryan Kerrigan, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated defensive players in the league. He doesn't get the credit he deserves for the plays he makes, season after season. Personally, I think his recognition suffers due to the up and down nature of the Washington Redskins as a team. I have studied his game twice a year now going on nine seasons. He got off to a bit of a slow start in 2018, but he has picked things up.

The tape shows he is still as relentless as he was when he first came to the Redskins in 2011. He is listed as an outside linebacker, but he really plays as a defensive end. Kerrigan plays the run just as well as he does the pass. He's not as explosive as DeMarcus Lawrence, but this is a similar player with his effort and intensity. He chases the ball all over the field and there is no quit to his game.

I have seen opponents take advantage of Kerrigan's aggressiveness. Carolina had him flying down to the inside several snaps when faking the ball to Christian McCaffrey on the read option. I expect that the Cowboys will attempt to do the same, but they will have to be ready if the Redskins play him differently considering how much success the Cowboys had running with Dak Prescott against Jacksonville.

Where Tyron Smith and La'el Collins need to be especially careful with Kerrigan is when he's a pass rusher. He doesn't quit on a rush, and just when you believe you've got him accounted for, he will finish off the quarterback if he holds the ball. Kerrigan never stops moving or working to get to the ball which makes him a dangerous player.

Weapon: RB Adrian Peterson

When rookie Derrius Guice tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee my first thought was: there goes the Redskins' rushing game. Guice was a first-round talent that, for some unexplained reason, wasn't selected until late in the second. I knew what Guice could bring, having followed his career while at LSU. His burst and upper body power was on display weekly against some of the best defenses in college football. This was going to be a huge loss for a team that was looking for a back to consistently carry the workload.

The Redskins went in a surprising direction by signing Adrian Peterson to replace Guice. He was a shell of himself while carrying the ball at Arizona and New Orleans last season. Now at 33 years old, I thought I had seen the end of a Hall of Fame career -- but that's not the case. Jay Gruden has hung his hat on Peterson and he's once again been a difference-maker, averaging 104 yards in the three Redskins victories. Peterson might not have the finishing speed he once did, but he still has the vision and toughness that had made him one of the best backs in this league.

Peterson is tough defend due to his running style. He has always had a high knee action, which makes him difficult to tackle. When defenders go low on him, they tend to bounce off. The key for the Cowboys is to get bodies to him quickly to not allow him to build up any speed. The Packers and Panthers had trouble in this area and Peterson made them pay for it. Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore are two backs that have found the "Fountain of Youth" with their clubs this season.

Under the Radar: CB Quinton Dunbar

Quinton Dunbar is the starter at right cornerback for the Redskins. He will see more than his share of passes due to Josh Norman playing opposite him.

This scheme requires him to play a lot of zone coverage. Dunbar is a reactionary player that will surprise you with his quickness. He has a nice feel for how to play coverage that way. When he reads the route, he is going to drive to the ball. I believe you're going to see the Cowboys try and double-move him on the outside. Dunbar fights hard not to let receivers inside, so I think you game plan to show him those crossing routes -- then break one back to the outside. Carolina did this to him and it got him out of balance, which threw his technique off as well.

Opponents try to carry him through the trash inside, but he does a great job of fighting through it. I didn't see any snaps where they were able to pick him off. Young cornerbacks generally struggle in this area, but not this guy. Aaron Rodgers tried to take advantage of him throwing quick screens his way in off coverage, but he was up to the task of driving forward and making the tackle. I respect the way this guy plays. He doesn't back down from the challenges he faces every week. It's not easy to have to play opposite of a player that no one wants to attack, but he does a nice job of hanging in there.