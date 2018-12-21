Flip Side: Motivating Factor For Tampa Bay?

The Cowboys are playing to win the division on Sunday, and the Buccaneers have been eliminated from playoff contention. How do they get inspired for this matchup?

Players have been very unified in their messaging that it shouldn't be a struggle to get up for a game when you're a professional football player. They all site either their love of the game, the fact that it's what they get paid to do, they are fighting for their job for next year, or playing for their teammates and brothers next to them on the field. Plus for anyone on the roster that was around for the last matchup between the teams, the Bucs definitely left feeling like they let one get away on the national stage and there should be some motivation to redeem that performance.It's been about a month since Jameis Winston won his starting spot back. How has he handled the ups and downs of this season, and how is he playing currently?

