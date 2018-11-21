Flip Side: Are Redskins Different With McCoy?

It's a short week, so it's time to get to work on this upcoming opponent.

We've already seen the Cowboys and Redskins play once, and it's important to take some lessons from that game going forward. It's easier to get a feel for your opponent when you've already seen your guys line up against them once.

Here's my first look at this 6-4 Washington team and some of the player I think the Cowboys would be wise to account for in this game.

Nemesis: S D.J. Swearinger

D.J. Swearinger is one of those players that you hate playing against but absolutely love having as a teammate. Watching him play, you can tell that he enjoys getting under the opponent's skin. There is an obvious edge to his game. He's not afraid to take a cheap shot or rough up the ball carrier in the pile.

For his lack of size, he plays with tremendous toughness. Swearinger is not a tough guy to find on film, because he is generally in the pile. Due to his hard-hitting style and demeanor, he has a knack for creating turnovers. The last time these two teams met, he knifed inside the blockers and put a big hit on Dak Prescott to knock the ball loose on a quarterback sneak. He absolutely takes advantage of the opponent's inability to account for him in the running game, especially when he plays around the line of scrimmage.

Swearinger is a sneaky player in the way he goes about his business. If he sees the ball, he's off to it. He will also show up in pass coverage. There have been times where he has been good, then others where it's been a struggle for him. He likes to gamble by jumping routes, and that will get him in trouble. I have seen opponents take advantage of those situations by moving him with fakes.

Bottom line: he has the speed and quickness to make those range plays, but playing around the line is his strength. D.J. Swearinger shows no fear in the way he plays and he leaves everything on the field as a player.

Weapon: TE Jordan Reed

It's another week and another outstanding tight end for the Cowboys to prepare for. Jordan Reed is more in the line of Zach Ertz than Austin Hooper. All these tight ends the Cowboys have faced these previous three weeks all have one thing in common: they have outstanding hands, and they will extend them away from their bodies or go high above their head to bring the ball in. This is what makes them so difficult to defend. They're like big wide receivers with body control and balance. These guys all catch the ball easily, whether it's in open space or contested. Another trait these guys have is their ability to play flexed or detached. Get these guys in space and they're tough to cover.

What makes Jordan Reed so dangerous is that he can win right off the snap. Like I said earlier, he makes moves like a receiver. He's extremely quick in his routes and he will drive his man off the line in order to create separation. To cover Reed, you have to be able to run with him. So Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods are going to need to be ready for that. He does an outstanding job of playing on the move. Reed shows some run after the catch and is impressive in the way he covers ground with the ball in his hands. He had one of his best games of the season against the Houston Texans with targets and receptions. There is no question that Jay Gruden will load him up after seeing some of the issues the Cowboys have had defending the position.

Under the Radar: LB Zach Brown

Other than giving up big numbers to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, you can say the Redskins have played well defensively. A great deal of that credit should go to the defensive line with the additions of Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne, but their linebackers deserve some praise, as well -- especially Zach Brown.

In the previous meeting between these two clubs, Allen and Payne played well, but it was Brown who was just as outstanding. Brown ended up with 9 combined tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He was all over the field that day for the Redskins, making several of those stops sideline to sideline. What I missed about Brown's game was his ability to run. There were several snaps where he just outran the Cowboys blockers to the ball. He would read the play from his position, then take off after the ball. Ezekiel Elliott had a hard time getting to the outside and turning the corner due to his play.

There is no question that Brown has benefited from those big bodies in front of him, but there is plenty of athletic ability there to make stops. If the Cowboys are going to have any offensive success, blocking Allen and Payne is an absolute must -- but they will also need to make sure that Zach Brown is accounted for. If they do leave him unblocked, I promise he will have another game where he makes this offense pay for that mistake.