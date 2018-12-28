Flip Side: Will This Be Dallas' Final Game vs Eli?

1. This game is going to give Cowboys fans some insight into next year, perhaps a small glimpse of what they will have to face in 2019. Are there any up and coming stars who might garner some attention next season?

I don't know if you would consider Saquon Barkley up-and-coming because he's already come up, but like Ezekiel Elliott, he'll be a headache for NFC East foes for years to come in this running back renaissance. The second overall pick ranks third in the NFL with 1,886 scrimmage yards this season and needs 114 more against Dallas to join Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James as the only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in NFL history. Other than him, certainly left guard Will Hernandez, the team's second-round draft choice, is someone to keep an eye on next season. He has played the whole year next to former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion left tackle Nate Solder, and the two are the only Giants offensive linemen to play every snap this season. Hernandez made a lot of good plays throughout his rookie campaign, but since the bye week, the coaches are seeing fewer bad ones. And that's the key. Coach Pat Shurmur said at some point this offseason Hernandez "is going to have an ah-ha moment that says, 'Wow, when this thing started I didn't know much about what was going on, but now the next time through I'll have so much more of an idea.' And that's sort of what you get. I think Nate's been able to help guide him through that." Rookie defensive lineman B.J. Hill, a third-round pick, has also been praised for being mature beyond his years and leads the team in sacks.

2. Is there still any drama surrounding Eli Manning, and what do you foresee happening at the QB position in the future?