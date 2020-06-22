Monday, Jun 22, 2020 12:00 PM

Frederick Joins Staubach As Halas Award Winner

Rob Phillips

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Travis Frederick might be retired, but he's still being recognized for his work on the field.

The former center has joined Roger Staubach (1980) as the second Cowboys player ever to receive the George Halas Award, given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

The award is presented by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). It's named after Hall of Famer George Halas, the former Bears coach, player and owner for over 50 years.

Frederick made the Pro Bowl last season after returning healthy from a year-long battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an auto-immune disease that attacks the nervous system. He announced his retirement in March, saying that he's ready for "the next chapter of life."

"I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high," Frederick said in his March statement.

The Cowboys officially placed Frederick on the Reserve/Retired list earlier this month. He played seven years in Dallas and made five Pro Bowls.

Frederick is the 52nd Halas Award recipient. Hall of Famer Joe Namath was the inaugural winner in 1969. Other nominees for the 2020 award were Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram, Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen, Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung and Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

