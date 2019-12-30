Full List Of Cowboys Free Agents To Be

FRISCO, Texas – It's a harsh reality once an NFL season ends: The current Cowboys roster will never look the same again.

Change is inevitable in the free agency era. And with the season over, the Cowboys will eventually turn their attention to a roster that includes nearly 30 players eligible for varying forms of free agency when the new league year begins in March.

Of course, players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are viewed as franchise cornerstones who are widely expected to return even though they have yet to reach long-terms deals.

But as things stand now, here is the Cowboys' list of free agents to be:

Unrestricted

QB Dak Prescott

WR Tavon Austin

WR Randall Cobb

WR Amari Cooper

TE Jason Witten

C/G Joe Looney

G Xavier Su'a-Filo

DT Maliek Collins

DT Christian Covington

DL Michael Bennett

DL Kerry Hyder

DE Robert Quinn

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

LB Sean Lee

LB Justin March

LB Malcolm Smith

LB Joe Thomas

CB Anthony Brown

CB Byron Jones

CB C.J. Goodwin

S Jeff Heath

S Kavon Frazier

S Darian Thompson

K Kai Forbath

LS L.P. Ladouceur

Restricted Free Agent

QB Cooper Rush

TE Blake Jarwin

DL Daniel Ross

Exclusive Rights

OL Adam Redmond

DT Antwaun Woods

Club Option