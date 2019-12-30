Full List Of Cowboys Free Agents To Be

Dec 30, 2019 at 03:45 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It's a harsh reality once an NFL season ends: The current Cowboys roster will never look the same again.

Change is inevitable in the free agency era. And with the season over, the Cowboys will eventually turn their attention to a roster that includes nearly 30 players eligible for varying forms of free agency when the new league year begins in March.

Of course, players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are viewed as franchise cornerstones who are widely expected to return even though they have yet to reach long-terms deals.

But as things stand now, here is the Cowboys' list of free agents to be:

Unrestricted

  • QB Dak Prescott
  • WR Tavon Austin
  • WR Randall Cobb
  • WR Amari Cooper
  • TE Jason Witten
  • C/G Joe Looney
  • G Xavier Su'a-Filo
  • DT Maliek Collins
  • DT Christian Covington
  • DL Michael Bennett
  • DL Kerry Hyder
  • DE Robert Quinn
  • LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
  • LB Sean Lee
  • LB Justin March
  • LB Malcolm Smith
  • LB Joe Thomas
  • CB Anthony Brown
  • CB Byron Jones
  • CB C.J. Goodwin
  • S Jeff Heath
  • S Kavon Frazier
  • S Darian Thompson
  • K Kai Forbath
  • LS L.P. Ladouceur

Restricted Free Agent

  • QB Cooper Rush
  • TE Blake Jarwin
  • DL Daniel Ross

Exclusive Rights

  • OL Adam Redmond
  • DT Antwaun Woods

Club Option

  • FB Jamize Olawale
  • OT Cameron Fleming

