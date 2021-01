10 / 10

Biggest Disappointment: Dak's Injury

Anytime you lose your starting quarterback for the majority of the season, this goes without saying. The record doesn't reflect it, but Dak Prescott was playing the best football of his life when he broke his ankle in Week 6 against the Giants. In just five games, he was setting a career high for completion percentage with nine touchdowns and an absurd 1,856 passing yards -- which put him on pace for a ridiculous 6,000 yards on the season. It says a lot that it took Andy Dalton until the final weeks of the season to pass the yardage total that Dak put up in just five games. We'll never know what it might have done for the win/loss record. After all, the Cowboys went just 2-3 in games Dak started. But we have a feeling it would have been better than 6-10 -- and undoubtedly a lot more fun to watch.