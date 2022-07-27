Gallup Among 4 Players Starting Camp On PUP

Rookie linebacker Damone Clark, who had spinal fusion surgery in March to repair a herniated disk, will start camp on the Non-Football Injury list. Clark fell to the fifth round due to the injury, though the Cowboys had a third-round grade on him. The surgery has roughly a six-month recovery timetable, and the team hasn't ruled out Clark being able to make his debut at some point this season.

Clark, Gallup, Drummond, Mosely and Hansford all still count toward the Cowboys' 90-man camp roster.

Gallup, one of the Cowboys' top two receivers when healthy, had surgery in early February to repair a torn ACL in his left knee suffered Jan. 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. His rehab has gone well and the Cowboys anticipate him returning at some point early in the season, though it's possible he won't be ready for Week 1.