Gallup Among 4 Players Starting Camp On PUP

OXNARD, Calif. – As expected, wide receiver Michael Gallup will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
The Cowboys can activate Gallup at any point during camp and preseason. If he were to start the regular season on PUP, he would stay on the reserve list for a minimum of four weeks.
The same rules apply for three more players who will start camp on PUP: rookies Dontario Drummond, Quandre Mosely and Aaron Hansford.
Rookie linebacker Damone Clark, who had spinal fusion surgery in March to repair a herniated disk, will start camp on the Non-Football Injury list. Clark fell to the fifth round due to the injury, though the Cowboys had a third-round grade on him. The surgery has roughly a six-month recovery timetable, and the team hasn't ruled out Clark being able to make his debut at some point this season.
Clark, Gallup, Drummond, Mosely and Hansford all still count toward the Cowboys' 90-man camp roster.
Gallup, one of the Cowboys' top two receivers when healthy, had surgery in early February to repair a torn ACL in his left knee suffered Jan. 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. His rehab has gone well and the Cowboys anticipate him returning at some point early in the season, though it's possible he won't be ready for Week 1.
The knee injury and a calf strain early in the season sidelined Gallup for eight games last year. In nine starts, he posted 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns and signed a new five-year deal worth over $62 million in March.