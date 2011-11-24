Game-Day Notebook

- Thursday's win improved the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day record to 28-15-1 and prevented back-to-back holiday losses for the first time since 2000-01. * The win was also Dallas' fourth straight – the longest win streak for the club since taking four consecutive in 2009. * Dan Bailey's two field goals Thursday upped his streak of consecutive field goals made to 26, which ties Chris Boniol (1995) for the second-longest in club history: * Bailey's 26 consecutive field goals made is an NFL rookie record. The closest mark to Bailey's is 14. * Bailey's game-winning field goal as time expired Thursday was his fourth game-winning field goal of the season. His four game-winning field goals (field goals made with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth or in the overtime period) is a league record. Several rookie kickers have three, and Wade Richey (San Francisco 49ers) in 1998 was the last to accomplish three. * DeMarco Murray rushed for 87 yards Thursday to give him 761 yards over the previous six games. Murray's current six-game rushing yards total of 761 is tops in team history. He already had the fifth-highest figure in team history coming into Thursday's game over an earlier six-game span: * Laurent Robinson had his second two-touchdown game of his career and of this season. It marked his fifth straight game with a touchdown catch – the longest streak of his career – and the longest by a Cowboys wide receiver since Terrell Owens had a streak of seven in 2007. * Robinson's seven touchdowns over the previous five games is tied for the third-highest figure over that span in club history. Terrell Owens (2007) owns the top spot with nine in five games (done three times that season). * Tony Romo's interception-free streak came to an end on his third pass attempt Thursday. He had attempted 128 passes since throwing an interception. His personal best was 167 (2009), and the team record is 216 by Troy Aikman (1999). * Romo's two touchdown passes Thursday also gave him 14 touchdowns in five Thanksgiving Day games to tie Danny White (eight games) for the most Thanksgiving Day touchdowns in club history. * Romo's 226 yards Thursday gave him 3,026 for the season. It is his fourth career season with 3,000-plus yards to tie the second-most in club history. * Romo is now 5-0 as a starter on Thanksgiving Day. He's also 19-2 in November games since he took over in 2006.
Game-Day Notebook
Nov 24, 2011 at 01:43 PM
