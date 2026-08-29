Game Recap: Cowboys lose late, 27-24

The Dallas Cowboys came into this game hoping to go unbeaten in the preseason for the first time since finishing 3-0-1 in 2006. And the team hadn't won every game in exhibition play since going 4-0 in 1985.

Alas, despite tying the game late in the fourth quarter, it was not to be as the Cowboys eventually fell to the New Orleans Saints, 27-24, and wrapped up their preseason with a 2-1 record.

Of course, the outcome wasn't really the priority. Instead, this was the last opportunity for the Cowboys coaching staff to round out the remaining spots on the roster, while also being a chance for those hoping to earn one of those coveted positions to show what they can do.

Joe Milton got the start again behind center but wasn't nearly as sharp in this one. After completing 75% of his throws for 286 yards and three touchdowns with a 142.9 passer rating in the first two preseason games combined, he was good on 53.3% of his attempts for 92 yards and no scores for a 72.1 mark against the Saints.

Conversely, in an effort to make the backup quarterback decision even tougher, Sam Howell then came in for the second half and perhaps looked sharper than he had previously. He had completed 68.2% of his passes for 159 yards, one touchdown and an interception for an 85.2 rating combined in the first two games. But in this matchup, he brought the team back while completing 66.7% of his passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for a 130.6 rating.

Statistically, the game was about even with Dallas narrowly outgaining the Saints, 328 yards to 326, although New Orleans had the slight edge in time of possession, 30:17 to 29:43.

First Quarter

The Saints offense was able to march down the field with relative ease in their first two possessions. The unit reached the Cowboys' 16-yard line on the game's opening series before being forced to kick a 38-yard field goal when the drive stalled.

But New Orleans came right back on its next try, and this time used 10 plays to travel 71 yards for the touchdown. Barion Brown got the scoring honors, darting around the right end the last 7 yards.

In between those two series, though, Dallas got on the board itself. Helped by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the Saints, Milton and company only needed to move 34 yards to the New Orleans 31, where Brandon Aubrey was good from 49 yards out to keep the game close, 10-3.

Second Quarter

The Cowboys continued to move the ball and were already at the Saints' 38-yard line when the second 15 minutes got underway. But they couldn't advance much farther, so out came Aubrey again, the perennial Pro Bowler providing a 51-yard field goal.

And he would get two more opportunities before the end of the half. The momentum seemed to be swinging the Cowboys' way when Milton led his troops into enemy territory after the defense got a stop. But Aubrey's 57-yard field goal went wide right this time, and the visitors then responded with their second touchdown. Quarterback Spencer Rattler earned the score, going 8 yards around that same right end and outracing the defense to the pylon.

However, Aubrey would prove the last attempt was a fluke by kicking a 58-yarder through the uprights with only 28 seconds remaining in the quarter to limit the disadvantage to 17-9 at the break.

Third Quarter

Unfortunately, the Cowboys offense struggled to get things going during their first two possessions of the quarter, while the Saints picked up right where they left off. They reached the end zone on their first series with an eight-play, 64-yard drive that ended on an 11-yard run up the middle for the touchdown.

Four Quarter

Howell finally got the offense going when, right before the end of the third frame, he connected with Jordan Hudson on a 52-yard bomb to the New Orleans 28. Then on the first play of the fourth quarter, he went to Hudson once more, lobbing a perfect 26-yard pass into the back, right corner of the end zone that the wideout hauled in for the Cowboys' first touchdown of the game.

But Howell wasn't done yet. On Dallas' next possession, he guided his team 67 yards in 12 plays, eating 7:04 off the clock. He completed all five of his passes for 47 yards, the last of which was a 21-yard completion to newly signed tight end Mitch Van Vooren in the end zone. Howell then took care of the two-point conversion, tucking the ball under pressure and battling his way across the goal line to tie the game, 24-24.

However, although the Dallas defense had forced punts on the Saints' previous two possessions, they couldn't keep New Orleans from taking the lead. Just after the two-minute warning, Daniel Carlson kicked a 53-yard field goal to put his side in front.