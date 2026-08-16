Game Recap: Cowboys defeat Seattle, 17-7

With backups largely playing in the first preseason game of the 2026 exhibition schedule, judging just how good new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defense is going to be is a bit tough. But after a slow start, his unit showed signs that things indeed might be different this year as it anchored the Dallas Cowboys to a 17-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The unit gave up a touchdown on Seattle's opening drive of the game, but took care of business over the rest of the night, which included a goal-line stand in the fourth that essentially sealed the game. As a group, they didn't allow a point over the final three-and-a-half quarters and limited the Seahawks to just 156 total yards of offense and a measly 76 yards passing.

Likewise, the offense needed a little time to get rolling, but eventually found its legs. Behind center, Sam Howell got the start for the Cowboys and played the first two quarters while Joe Milton came in for the second half. Howell was efficient in his Dallas introduction, completing 8 of 12 passes for 94 yards with no turnovers for a healthy 118.1 passer rating.

But Milton equaled him in the race for the second quarterback position. He threw for 107 yards and a touchdown off 12 completions for a 118.6 passer rating.

The true star of the game, though, might have been wide receiver Camden Brown. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern continued the extraordinary play he's shown all during training camp. He finished with three catches for a game-high 62 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second of which was truly highlight-reel worthy.

Overall, the Cowboys racked up 338 total yards of offense and handled the time of possession, 32:55 to 27:05.

First Quarter

Of course, nearly all of the expected starters weren't on the field, but the debut of Parker's defense still didn't exactly get off with a bang. The Seahawks, who had their own backups in the game, took the opening kickoff and, thanks to a pair of Dallas penalties, marched 80 yards in 13 plays to the end zone. A 5-yard toss from Drew Lock to wideout Montorie Foster provided the touchdown and early 7-0 lead.

Second Quarter

The Cowboys were on the move as the clock ticked over into the second frame, having originally started the possession at their own 16-yard line. Thanks in part to a pair of Howell connections to Jonathan Mingo that moved the chains on third down, the offense eventually reached the Seattle 10-yard line, but there the drive stalled. So out came Brandon Aubrey, who picked up right where he left off with a chip-shot 29-yard field goal.

Dallas caught a break later in the quarter after the Seahawks again went on a lengthy drive, using 14 plays to chew up 60 yards to the Cowboys' 17-yard line. However, Parker's troops got the stop they needed, and then Seattle kicker Jason Myers' 45-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right

Despite there now being only 2:04 left in the quarter, that was plenty of time for the Cowboys to get across the goal line. Howell led the squad 65 yards in seven plays, converting a third-and-7 with a 10-yard scramble, finding rookie tight end Michael Trigg on a pair of passes for a combined 14 yards and then throwing a 39-yard strike to another rookie, wideout Camden Brown for the touchdown.

With that, Dallas went into the half with a narrow 10-7 lead.

Third Quarter

As the final 30 minutes got underway, Milton didn't waste any time showing off his cannon of an arm. He completed five of his first six passes for 62 yards and also ran the ball three times for eight more. Behind his effort, Dallas quickly went 84 yards in 13 plays for its second touchdown of the game.

And wow, what a thing of beauty that was. Milton lofted a pass to the back left corner of the end zone, where Brown pulled in a leaping one-handed catch for a remarkable score and a 17-7 advantage.

Special teams, which struggled at times last year, didn't do the Cowboys any favors when later in the quarter Rashad Rochelle returned a punt 53 yards. With Dallas also being called for an illegal formation on the play, that tacked on another five, setting up the Seahawks at the Cowboys' 27-yard line.

Fourth quarter

Impressively, the Dallas defense did its job. On the first play of the final quarter, Seattle was facing a fourth-and-4 at the Cowboys' 6-yard line, but the unit brought the pressure, allowing a short pass that actually lost 4 yards.

Unfortunately, with those fighting for their NFL lives finishing out the game, the Dallas special teams again reared its ugly head. A 19-yard punt return by Traeshon Holden was negated by a too many men on the field penalty. On the second punt, Holden then regrettably tried to pick up the bouncing ball at the 2-yard line, only to muff it.