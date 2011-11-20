Gameday Notebook

Nov 20, 2011 at 03:13 PM


  • The Cowboys have now won four straight overtime games, including two this year. The team is 17-12 all-time in overtime games. The win over the Redskins marked the first road overtime win since 1999, when the Cowboys won 41-35, overcoming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. * In the Cowboys' recent four-game overtime streak, they have not won the coin toss in any of the four games, kicking off to start each extra session. * Dan Bailey is now just two kicks behind his kicking coach Chris Boniol for the Cowboys' second-longest consecutive field goals streak in club history. Bailey has now made 24 straight field goals. Boniol has the top two streaks, making 26 (1995) and 27 (1996). * Dan Bailey now has three game-winning kicks this year, including two in overtime. * Dez Bryant caught his sixth touchdown pass this year, equaling last year's total of six in his rookie season. * With 74 yards rushing, DeMarco Murray has 674 in a five-game span, the second-highest in club history behind Emmitt Smith's 688 yards during his MVP-winning season in 1993. * Laurent Robinson upped his consecutive touchdown streak to four straight games – the longest of his career. In that span, Robinson has five touchdowns. He had just four in four previous seasons. * Tony Romo continued his remarkable run in the month of November. Since he took over as the starter in 2006, Romo is now 18-2 in November games. His 90 pecent winning percentage in this month is the highest among any quarterback in the Super Bowl era. * Tony Romo has now gone three straight games without throwing an interception, tying the second-longest streak of his career. His longest is four straight games (2009). * Romo moved into fourth place on the Cowboys' all-time touchdown passes list, passing Don Meredith (135). * Romo extended his club record for three-touchdown games to 22. Danny White is second with 20 and Roger Staubach had 17. * DeMarcus Ware recorded his 14th sack of the season, the third-highest single-season total of his career. Ware had 20 sacks in 2008 and 15.5 last year – both times he led the NFL in sacks. * DeMarcus Ware moved into a tie with Bob Lilly for seventh place on the Cowboys' all-time sack list with 94.0. * DeMarcus Ware upped to his streak to six straight games with a sack on the road. * Jason Witten now has 52 catches this year, marking his eighth straight year of 50 receptions or more. That streak is second all-time among NFL tight ends, breaking a tie with Shannon Sharpe and Antonio Gates. The record is 12 set by Tony Gonzalez. * Jason Witten's 59-yard touchdown catch Sunday was his longest scoring play of his career and the third-longest catch. Witten had a 69-yard catch in 2009 against Washington and a 64-yard grab in the season opener this year against the Jets.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons, Defense Keeping A 'Lion Mentality'

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense continued their strong start to camp in Wednesday's practice with the LA Chargers.

news

Updates: Zeke Pushes Back in LAC Scrimmage

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Turpin Shocks Bolts in Scrimmage: 'It's What I Do'

Signed early in training camp, KaVontae Turpin had his best day yet, catching several passes, including the play of the day Wednesday against the Chargers.

news

Practice Points: Standouts vs. LAC; Lewis Injury

Check out all the observations and standouts from the Cowboys' joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Advertising