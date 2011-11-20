Gameday Notebook

- The Cowboys have now won four straight overtime games, including two this year. The team is 17-12 all-time in overtime games. The win over the Redskins marked the first road overtime win since 1999, when the Cowboys won 41-35, overcoming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. * In the Cowboys' recent four-game overtime streak, they have not won the coin toss in any of the four games, kicking off to start each extra session. * Dan Bailey is now just two kicks behind his kicking coach Chris Boniol for the Cowboys' second-longest consecutive field goals streak in club history. Bailey has now made 24 straight field goals. Boniol has the top two streaks, making 26 (1995) and 27 (1996). * Dan Bailey now has three game-winning kicks this year, including two in overtime. * Dez Bryant caught his sixth touchdown pass this year, equaling last year's total of six in his rookie season. * With 74 yards rushing, DeMarco Murray has 674 in a five-game span, the second-highest in club history behind Emmitt Smith's 688 yards during his MVP-winning season in 1993. * Laurent Robinson upped his consecutive touchdown streak to four straight games – the longest of his career. In that span, Robinson has five touchdowns. He had just four in four previous seasons. * Tony Romo continued his remarkable run in the month of November. Since he took over as the starter in 2006, Romo is now 18-2 in November games. His 90 pecent winning percentage in this month is the highest among any quarterback in the Super Bowl era. * Tony Romo has now gone three straight games without throwing an interception, tying the second-longest streak of his career. His longest is four straight games (2009). * Romo moved into fourth place on the Cowboys' all-time touchdown passes list, passing Don Meredith (135). * Romo extended his club record for three-touchdown games to 22. Danny White is second with 20 and Roger Staubach had 17. * DeMarcus Ware recorded his 14th sack of the season, the third-highest single-season total of his career. Ware had 20 sacks in 2008 and 15.5 last year – both times he led the NFL in sacks. * DeMarcus Ware moved into a tie with Bob Lilly for seventh place on the Cowboys' all-time sack list with 94.0. * DeMarcus Ware upped to his streak to six straight games with a sack on the road. * Jason Witten now has 52 catches this year, marking his eighth straight year of 50 receptions or more. That streak is second all-time among NFL tight ends, breaking a tie with Shannon Sharpe and Antonio Gates. The record is 12 set by Tony Gonzalez. * Jason Witten's 59-yard touchdown catch Sunday was his longest scoring play of his career and the third-longest catch. Witten had a 69-yard catch in 2009 against Washington and a 64-yard grab in the season opener this year against the Jets.
Gameday Notebook
Nov 20, 2011 at 03:13 PM
