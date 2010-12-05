Gameday Notebook

Dec 05, 2010 at 11:00 AM

Sean Lee made a number of big plays, which included two interceptions and one for a touchdown.

  • With Orlando Scandrick and Sean Lee both returning picks for touchdowns, it was the first time two Cowboys defenders scored off interceptions since 2001 when the Cowboys got a pair of scores from Dexter Coakley and Mario Edwards in a losing effort to the Giants. * Overall, Scandrick and Lee both scoring marked the fourth time in club history the team has had multiple interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. * The four interceptions against Peyton Manning Sunday was the most in one game for the Cowboys since they picked off four against the Dolphins in 2007. * The 217 rushing yards is the most by the Cowboys since recording 251 against the Giants last season in the inaugural game at Cowboys Stadium. * The Cowboys are now 15-12 in overtime games. * Sunday was the first Cowboys' overtime win with a field goal since Jose Cortez booted a game-winner to beat the Giants in 2005. Last year, Miles Austin won the game with a 60-yard reception in overtime in Kansas City. * Tashard Choice recorded his first 100-yard game with an even 100 yards Sunday. It was just the second 100-yard game for the Cowboys this season. * Sean Lee became the 10th Cowboys rookie in club history to record an interception for a touchdown and second this year, joining Bryan McCann. * Just the 11th Cowboys rookie to have two picks in a game, Sean Lee is the third linebacker to accomplish that feat, along with Lee Roy Jordan and Anthony Dickerson. * While Dez Bryant was easily on pace to break the franchise rookie record for receptions in a season, he'll end up second with 45 catches, one short of Bob Hayes' 46-catch rookie campaign in 1965.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cleaning Up The QB-Center Exchange?

It's one of the most overlooked aspects of a football game, but it's one of the most crucial.
news

Updates: La'el Collins' Status; Injury Timelines

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Past/Present: Bisaccia Named Interim Raiders Coach

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere
Advertising