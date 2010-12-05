Gameday Notebook

Sean Lee made a number of big plays, which included two interceptions and one for a touchdown.
- With Orlando Scandrick and Sean Lee both returning picks for touchdowns, it was the first time two Cowboys defenders scored off interceptions since 2001 when the Cowboys got a pair of scores from Dexter Coakley and Mario Edwards in a losing effort to the Giants. * Overall, Scandrick and Lee both scoring marked the fourth time in club history the team has had multiple interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. * The four interceptions against Peyton Manning Sunday was the most in one game for the Cowboys since they picked off four against the Dolphins in 2007. * The 217 rushing yards is the most by the Cowboys since recording 251 against the Giants last season in the inaugural game at Cowboys Stadium. * The Cowboys are now 15-12 in overtime games. * Sunday was the first Cowboys' overtime win with a field goal since Jose Cortez booted a game-winner to beat the Giants in 2005. Last year, Miles Austin won the game with a 60-yard reception in overtime in Kansas City. * Tashard Choice recorded his first 100-yard game with an even 100 yards Sunday. It was just the second 100-yard game for the Cowboys this season. * Sean Lee became the 10th Cowboys rookie in club history to record an interception for a touchdown and second this year, joining Bryan McCann. * Just the 11th Cowboys rookie to have two picks in a game, Sean Lee is the third linebacker to accomplish that feat, along with Lee Roy Jordan and Anthony Dickerson. * While Dez Bryant was easily on pace to break the franchise rookie record for receptions in a season, he'll end up second with 45 catches, one short of Bob Hayes' 46-catch rookie campaign in 1965.