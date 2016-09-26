Garrett: Cowboys Still Evaluating Dez, La'el Collins; More Injury Updates

Sep 26, 2016 at 10:47 AM

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were still evaluating injuries to wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) and guard La'el Collins (toe) as of Monday afternoon, head coach Jason Garrett said.

Both players were scheduled to have a follow-up MRI on Monday.

Bryant hurt his knee on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Bears. After being examined by the team athletic training and medical staff, he returned later in the first quarter and went on to catch three passes for 40 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott with 9:02 remaining in the game.

"He was going to fight through it," Garrett said. "He played a number of plays in the game. At the end of the ballgame he made a big play for us, the touchdown on the slant, where he caught it and knocked over a couple of guys to get in the end zone. He looked a lot like himself on that particular play. But again, we'll see how he feels today."

Collins hurt his big toe late in the second quarter and didn't return. Ronald Leary replaced him at left guard.

Two more starters, left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstrings) were inactive against the Bears. Garrett said Monday he's "hopeful that those guys will be able to practice as the week goes on. We'll just see how they feel going forward."

-Rob Phillips

