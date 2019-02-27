Garrett: No Pressure, Despite No New Contract

"Again, I don't think much about that. I think that sense of urgency and that backs to the wall mentality is something that we've always tried to instill in our team," he said. "I certainly felt that as a player, the best teams I was on as a player, everyone felt that."

Suffice to say, it was business as usual in Garrett's first public comments since the end of last season. Perhaps it wasn't a conscious decision, but even Garrett's wardrobe seemed to suggest a football-focused mindset, as he wore a navy Cowboys sweat suit – the same kind he wore daily throughout the 2018 season.

And if his future is not a concern, then the present certainly will be. Every year, the Combine marks the beginning of the team-building process for the coming season. If the Cowboys are going to take another step in 2019, that process will be as important as ever.

"We go back to work. We have some business to do with our players, hopefully get some of our players re-signed, continue down the path that we're on, but we have to continue to grow," Garrett said. "We have to draft well, continuing to bring good young players into our building, try to share with them our philosophies and our structure and hopefully bring the best out in them so they can help us take the next step."

No one will know whether that happens for another year, so it's a good bet the speculation about Garrett's future will continue until then. It is worth noting, that even without extending his contract, the Cowboys are adamant about Garrett's commitment to the cause.

"I can tell you no one is more motivated, more fired up about this team than he is. And no one understands how bad we want to take that next step," Jones said. "It's been too long since we've gotten past that divisional round – we all know it."

That's a healthy dose of expectation, so it'd be easy to understand if Garrett was feeling some pressure. But for a guy who's always focused on the task at hand, there's no room to look ahead.

And if Garrett can accomplish the task at hand, the rest should take care of itself.