Garrett: Tony Romo Keeping In Shape While Fractured Collarbone Heals

IRVING, Texas – Nearly four weeks since fracturing his collarbone, quarterback Tony Romo's primary focus is letting the injury continue to heal along with conditioning work, head coach Jason Garrett said.

"He's not at the point where he is throwing very much. I still think it's a healing process," Garrett said. "When you throw a football, you don't only use your arm. You use your whole body. So he's not there yet.