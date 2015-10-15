Garrett: Tony Romo Keeping In Shape While Fractured Collarbone Heals

Oct 15, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – Nearly four weeks since fracturing his collarbone, quarterback Tony Romo's primary focus is letting the injury continue to heal along with conditioning work, head coach Jason Garrett said.

"He's not at the point where he is throwing very much. I still think it's a healing process," Garrett said. "When you throw a football, you don't only use your arm. You use your whole body. So he's not there yet.

"But he's doing conditioning. He's keeping himself in shape."

Romo is currently on the Reserve/Injured-Designated to Return list. He's eligible to return to practice after spending six weeks on the list (Nov. 4) and his earliest eligible game action would be Nov. 22 at Miami.

Garrett said it's too early to determine whether Romo can immediately return to practice once eligible.

"Really just taking it day by day. Don't want to make any of those decisions right now," Garrett said. "I know he is making progress, though."

