Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 12:30 PM

George Edwards Taking Part In QB Coaching Summit

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

George-Edwards-Taking-Part-In-QB-Coaching-Summit-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards will participate in this year's virtual Quarterback Coaching Summit, a two-day program June 22-23 that provides development opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Nearly 40 NFL and NCAA assistant coaches have been invited to participate and present at the third annual summit, hosted by the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame. It is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in a news release. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

The program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches. Sessions include building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee.

Edwards, who joined Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's staff in January, has been a highly-regarded NFL assistant for over 20 years. He has been a defensive coordinator with Washington, Buffalo and most recently Minnesota from 2014-19.

Edwards began his NFL coaching career as Cowboys linebackers coach from 1998-2001. This season, he'll assist Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan in a variety of areas on defense.

