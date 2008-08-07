Getting To Know: Tearrius George

Fitting In: George is seeking an outside linebacker spot backing up DeMarcus Ware, Anthony Spencer and Greg Ellis. While there isn't a whole lot of name power behind those three, George will still have to battle several players including sixth round draft choice Erik Walden for a spot on the team.

So Far: George suffered a bone bruise on his right knee early in camp that kept him out of practice for a few days. He says his knee is "kind of sore, but good" now, and he's back working with the second unit at outside linebacker behind Ware. He even came up with an interception in team drills midway through the week.

Best Asset: Determination. While George credits his fierce determination for making it this far with the Cowboys, it's his determination to get to the quarterback that might land him a spot on the final roster. He has a motor that doesn't quit when pass rushing and will need to show he can get to the quarterback consistently to secure a roster spot.

You Should Know: George was part of the Future Teachers of America program back in high school. He said people thought it was weird that he wanted to become a teacher because he was such a big football player at the time.

A Mouthful: "I'm just trying to do my duties and be a part of the team and help the team anyway I can. If they tell me to punt I'm going to go punt. I don't know how to do it, but I'm going to go do it."