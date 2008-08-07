Getting To Know: Tearrius George

Aug 07, 2008 at 08:15 AM

Name: Tearrius George
Position: Linebacker
Number: 59 Height/Weight: 6-4, 270
Age: 25
College: Kansas State
NFL Exp: 1st year
How Acquired: FA-'08
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Fitting In: George is seeking an outside linebacker spot backing up DeMarcus Ware, Anthony Spencer and Greg Ellis. While there isn't a whole lot of name power behind those three, George will still have to battle several players including sixth round draft choice Erik Walden for a spot on the team.
So Far: George suffered a bone bruise on his right knee early in camp that kept him out of practice for a few days. He says his knee is "kind of sore, but good" now, and he's back working with the second unit at outside linebacker behind Ware. He even came up with an interception in team drills midway through the week.
Best Asset: Determination. While George credits his fierce determination for making it this far with the Cowboys, it's his determination to get to the quarterback that might land him a spot on the final roster. He has a motor that doesn't quit when pass rushing and will need to show he can get to the quarterback consistently to secure a roster spot.
You Should Know: George was part of the Future Teachers of America program back in high school. He said people thought it was weird that he wanted to become a teacher because he was such a big football player at the time.
A Mouthful: "I'm just trying to do my duties and be a part of the team and help the team anyway I can. If they tell me to punt I'm going to go punt. I don't know how to do it, but I'm going to go do it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons vs. Detroit: "There's Only 1 Lion"

The Cowboys' best defensive player is the "lion." Now he's trying to stop the Lions. Is Micah Parsons ready to share the stage?

news

Big Facts: Dak Prescott's Detroit Domination

Here are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on CBS.

news

Dak's Return Will Aid Cowboys' Growth

Dak Prescott returns to a much different looking Cowboys team than the one he saw in Week 1. What did he learn while away and how will the two mesh together on Sunday?

news

Prescott: "I'm A Full-Go" For Lions' Game

When asked if he's starting this week against the Lions, Dak was rather direct in his response, although he qualified it with "I think I am" it still looks like No. 4 is ready to play.

Advertising