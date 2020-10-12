'Great Confidence' In Andy Dalton To Lead Huddle

If the final drive was any indication, the offense has a chance to continue its strong start to the season despite a serious injury to the league's leading passer through four games.

Dalton fumbled away the ball on his second full drive replacing Prescott, a turnover leading to a Giants touchdown. But he led the Cowboys on two scoring drives in the final 8:46, including a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein's winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.

"He's a guy that played a lot of ball," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "He's a pro. He does things the right way. We are going to have to figure out. And go play for (No.) 4."

Dalton went 3-for-4 on that final series: first a 15-yard pass to Amari Cooper, then two straight highlight-reel completions to Michael Gallup for 19 and 38 yards to set up Zuerlein.

"I can't say enough about the connection between him and Michael at the most important part of the game. That's big-time football," McCarthy said. "You've got to make big plays at key moments to win games in this league. That will never change. Andy did a heck of a job."

Injuries have struck the offense again and again over the last month. First it was starting tight end Blake Jarwin's torn ACL in the season opener against the Rams. Starting offensive tackles

Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins are on injured reserve with injuries also requiring surgery. Starting center Joe Looney will miss a minimum of three weeks on IR with a sprained knee.

The latest to be sidelined is Prescott, who's "clearly the leader of this football team," McCarthy said.

In a statement Sunday night, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the club has "no doubt" that Prescott "will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

In the meantime, it's Dalton who must step up.

The 32-year-old had been a starter his entire NFL career until 2020 but fully accepted his role as a reserve. Now he's back to a familiar position – in charge of the huddle.