Guard Connor Williams Tore ACL vs. Buffalo

FRISCO, Texas – Second-year guard Connor Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee Thursday against the Bills, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

Williams is expected to have surgery in the next two to four weeks, Garrett said.

Without Williams for the final month of the regular season, the Cowboys must turn to depth on the interior offensive line. Xavier Su'a-Filo replaced Williams at left guard in the 26-15 loss to Buffalo. Backup center Joe Looney also has experience at guard.

Williams underwent a knee scope two weeks ago and returned to action against the Patriots last Sunday after a one-game absence. Thursday against the Bills, he injured his other knee in the second half and was unable to return.

Williams, the team's second-round draft pick in 2018, "is going to come back stronger and better than ever," Garrett said.

"We like Connor a lot. Connor's been a good player for us," he said. "He started a lot of games for us last year as a rookie and came back after his injury (knee scope) and did a good job for us in the playoffs. He's been the established starter at that left guard spot for us all year long. He's really grown and developed as a player and done a good job for us."