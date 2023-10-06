Gut Feeling

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

Oct 06, 2023 at 06:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

It's finally here. The game was circled immediately on the schedule when it came out back in the spring. The 49ers and Cowboys will get after it yet again Sunday night with the entire world watching.

Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game in the Bay Area.

Patrik Walker: I believe this fight will be worth the price of admission. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense have been working through tweaks for four weeks now, and haven't had a complete offensive line to do it behind — until now. All signs point to Tyron Smith returning and the Cowboys' O-line being complete for the first time, and that will help mightily against the dominant 49ers' front. The added protection should allow Dallas to unleash an aerial assault, and the takeaway-fueled defense will capitalize on chances to take the ball away from Brock Purdy (there will be a couple). Some ice-cold revenge is served up this weekend by McCarthy's bunch, in my opinion (the key word being "earned"). 24-20, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This one has been back-and-forth for me all week. On one hand, I think the 49ers are the top team and they've had the Cowboys' number. So when that happens, you typically have to show me that it's going to be different, for me to believe it. But when I think back to last year, I think the Cowboys were a better team. They did what they had to do on defense to win the game. On offense, I think they'll take care of the ball better, I'd like to hope they don't lose their best offensive player in the second quarter and the kicking game should be much better. Plus, I just believe it's time for Brock Purdy to get a loss. He's 9-0 in the regular season and winning 10 straight in anything is hard. With that, I'm going to say the Cowboys win a close one, 24-20.

Kyle Youmans: There are a number of added elements to a matchup like this. The revenge factor. The history. The current success. All of which will likely provide a small impact on the feeling and anticipation of another 49ers-Cowboys matchup. However, I'll try and stay away from all that and focus purely on the matchups. Dallas brings in the number two total defense against the number two total offense of San Francisco. Which one has the most opportunity to falter? I believe that's more likely to be the 49ers offensive attack against the dangerous Cowboys front seven. Give me the Cowboys 22-20 in an instant classic. After Dak Prescott leads a triumphant final drive for the win.

Nick Harris: This won't be an easy one, that goes without being said, but there's an opportunity here to take advantage of holes in the San Francisco offensive and defensive units that they haven't been able to do in the past with additions such as Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. With a healthy Tony Pollard also expected to play a big role in the offensive success on Sunday, there's optimism growing with me that the Cowboys pull this one out late, 28-24.

Mickey Spagnola: Well, how about this, the Cowboys offensive line is expected to be back intact for Sunday's game against the Niners. And hopefully this is no false alarm as it was prior to the Arizona game when the Cowboys went from having their starting five ready to go on Friday, to missing three Pro Bowlers by Sunday's kickoff. At least this time Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have been taken off the injury report after practicing fully in pads on Thursday and projected to fully participate on Saturday. That then tells my gut to go for it, this offense will have its most complete game of the season, allowing the Cowboys to end San Francisco's 14-game regular-season wining streak, say, 26-24.

