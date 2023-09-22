Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys will travel to Arizona for the first time in the regular season since 2017, Dak Prescott's second season as the starter. So much has changed since then and in fact, so much as changed since earlier this week after the Trevon Diggs injury. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Patrik Walker: It sucks. I know. I'm right there with you, folks. Losing Trevon Diggs is nauseating, but there's at least a silver lining here: the Cowboys defense is arguably the deepest in the NFL and particularly at cornerback. Better still, they'll have their first opportunity to find their chemistry with their new setup against a Cardinals team that, while they have weapons, is led by a quarterback (Josh Dobbs) who can serve as tune-up for bigger fish to fry (e.g., Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts). The Cardinals are reeling (and without Budda Baker), but not a pushover, though they're now running into a Cowboys team that's riding a wave of emotion that will flood the desert. 42-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: On one hand, I want to say the injury to Trevon Diggs won't have a major impact on this game. On the other, I don't think shut-down cornerbacks with great hands are easily replaced. If Diggs didn't matter that much, he wouldn't have a $100 million contract. I do think the Cowboys are still more talented than the Cardinals, but there's something about the notion of starting 0-3 that will probably bring out the best in that team come Sunday. Is that going to be enough to win? Probably not. But they are scrappy, tough and I know I've said this 100 times this week … weird things happen when the Cowboys play out there. So that will probably be the case come Sunday but I still think as long as Micah Parsons is rushing the passer, the Cowboys will be in good shape. Give me Dallas, 26-14.

Kyle Youmans: Other than the disappointing news of Trevon Diggs' injury affecting the ceiling of the defense, nothing changes for me. Especially this week. Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore will have that unit ready to hunt on Sunday even without one of their leaders in the fold. Dallas is the overall more talented team and should take control of this one early. Give me Dallas to win this one big in Week 3, 31-7.

Nick Harris: Even with tough news coming out of the week in the injury front, I think Dallas plays up to the occasion in honor of losing Trevon Diggs for the season. And much like it's been through the first two weeks, I see the defense getting active early in the backfield forcing Arizona out of their gameplan to play from behind. Offensively, I like Brandin Cooks and Tony Pollard to have big games. Give me the Cowboys in a resounding win out west, 38-13.