Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule 

The NFL has finally revealed the 2023 schedule.

What stands out the most? Our staff writers have weighed in, with most of them pointing towards the final month of the season.

Here are our initial thoughts on the schedule:

At first glance of the Cowboys' schedule, what sticks out the most?

Nick Harris: The three-game stretch in December that starts with hosting Philadelphia before going on the road back-to-back weeks to Buffalo and Miami might be the toughest three-game run I can remember. All three of those opponents finished in the top six of total offense in 2022 and each have multiple dynamic playmakers that can stretch the field in different ways. The Dallas defense did quite a bit this offseason to strengthen its dominance, and it will be put to the ultimate test in December to get truly battle-tested ahead of the playoffs.

Kyle Youmans: First thing that stands out about the schedule? Divisional games. These matchups always mean more. After the season the NFC East had last year, it's not surprising to see the division showcased again in primetime. Playing in Philly on November 5th will be nice, Buffalo on December 17th will be frigid. It'll be a tough final six games to round out the regular season, meaning Dallas will be battle tested if they make the postseason again.

Hailey Sutton: What stands out to me about this year's schedule? Uhhh, December??? The Cowboys will start the holly jolly season by playing host to rival Philadelphia for the series finale on SNF. Then spend back-to-back weeks in opposite extremes – a frigid December visit to Highmark Stadium to face the Bills before they heat things up in South Beach with the Miami Dolphins the following week. Talk about a triple whammy! It will definitely take some resilience in the back half of the season, which is where that roster depth and taking care of business when it matters will pay dividends going forward.

Nick Eatman: So after spending about a month on the West Coast for training camp, the Cowboys travel to the Pacific time zone three times in the first half of the season. Do you realize all three games in the month of October are against California teams? It starts with the showdown on Oct. 8 in San Francisco. After a Monday night game against LA's other team, which will definitely be a Cowboys home game, they get the bye week and then take on the Rams at home to end the month. The Super Bowl is the ultimate goal, but becoming California State Champs wouldn't be bad either.

Patrik Walker: Brutal. That's the first word that came to mind, that wasn't an expletive, when I saw the first one-third of the Cowboys schedule. Not only are they opening in Week 1 against a division rival that could challenge for the NFC East crown, but they play four of their first six games on the ROAD —including one against Justin Herbert (+ Kellen Moore) and that Chargers defense followed by a another rematch with the 49ers. That pre-bye week stretch also includes a visit from A-A-R-O-D and THREE prime time contests. We'll know a ton about the Cowboys before Week 7 arrives.