Gut Feeling: Initial reactions to Cowboys' first two picks

The Cowboys landed one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and most importantly, one of the highest-rated players on their own board with the addition of Caleb Downs with the 11th pick.

After that, the Cowboys were able to move back from No. 20, pick up a couple of fourth-round picks and add DE Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd pick.

So how much did the defense improve in one night? We asked the staff writers to weigh in.

Patrik: What on Earth is there not to love about the decision to trade for a generational defensive back talent in Caleb Downs? The decision to select him was A+, and there's a reason Darren Woodson celebrated the pick online. Downs will instantly take the Cowboys' secondary to the next level, especially in conjunction with Jalen Thompson, but also because he can play nickel corner and even linebacker at times. Then came the trade back with the Eagles that still allowed Dallas to pick at No. 23, but also gave them two additional fourth-round picks to either use on a draft pick or to package for a trade, maybe eyeing a move back into the second round.

Using the No. 23 pick on Malachi Lawrence is a mixed bag for me, but not entirely. I adore his pass rush abilities and the arsenal of hand techniques he already possesses, as well as his rabid athleticism and explosive first step. I'd like him to add a little mass and upgrade his run defense, but in the hands of Christian Parker and the new defense, I'm a fan.

Tommy Yarrish: I think the Cowboys got everything they wanted to out of the first round of the NFL Draft, and then some in the form of two fourth-round picks. Essentially, Dallas gave up two fifth-round picks and a seventh-rounder for Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and the 114th and 137th overall picks in a draft they feel like has good depth between the second and fifth rounds. That puts them in a position to find contributors in the sweet spots of the class while also having what they called a "multiplayer" in the secondary and a pass rusher with upside and good starting point.

It's clear that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker had a strong impact on the Cowboys' draft philosophy, and that Dallas has trust in their new DC's evaluation of players. Linebacker is still a glaring need, as are other positions on the roster, but I expect the Cowboys to see how the rest of the draft falls and continue to take the best players available. If they fill one of the gaps at linebacker, great. If not, I expect it to be similar to the situation at wide receiver last year when Dallas made a trade for George Pickens.

Mickey Spagnola: That the Cowboys were able to select Caleb Downs by using the 12th pick and then two compensatory fifth-round picks at the tail end of that round was a bit of fortune. Because as that first round of the NFL Draft was moving forward, the Cowboys were running out of players with first-round grades on their board. And I'm guessing by time the draft had moved to around the eighth pick, that list of players with first round grades Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Wednesday talked about being like "around a dozen" was drying up with four picks shy of No. 12. Good on the Cowboys they didn't just sit there, not chancing some team might leap them to grab Downs. They pounced, bought some insurance to move to No.11 and got their guy. Got not safety but a solid football player.

Nick Eatman: Here's a stat I stumbled across the other day - one that might be a first in Cowboys history, if not NFL history. But how many times would you say that a team's leader in tackles, sacks and interceptions - which in this case was three different players - is not just off the team the next year, but out of the NFL entirely? As it stands, Kenneth Murray, Jadeveon Clowney and Donovan Wilson are not even on NFL rosters right now.