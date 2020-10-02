Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Browns

The Cowboys have played three straight one-score games to open the season and it very well could come down to a fourth this Sunday when the Browns come to town.

Cleveland has plenty of weapons that you've heard of, including Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. On defense, Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in football. But can the Cowboys right the ship and get back to .500 with a win?

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 4 matchup:

Rob Phillips: This is a tougher matchup than casual NFL fans might expect on paper. The Browns are really good up front defensively, beyond Myles Garrett's pass-rushing excellence, and takeaways have put their offense in position to pile up points. Slow starts were an issue for the Cowboys last year, too, and it usually means you find yourself in a tight game where one or two plays can decide the outcome. They have to start faster and have to play cleaner. But this is a different team than last year, they're still learning to play together, and ultimately I think the Dallas offense has a better chance to create chunk plays that lead to scoring opportunities. I've got the Cowboys moving to 2-2 and passing the 30-point mark for the third straight game.

David Helman: Between the thought of facing Myles Garrett with backup tackles and the problems we've seen from this secondary, I've been stressing about picking this game all week. Finally, on Friday morning, I found some clarity. This Browns team reminds me a lot of the Cowboys in the sense that they have a ton of talent - without much success to show for it. This is still a team trying to find its way, as Cleveland got blown out by Baltimore in Week 1 before having the chance to beat up on Cincinnati and Washington. And if these rosters are so similar, what's the biggest difference? Quarterback. I don't want to dog Baker Mayfield too much, because I do think he's a good player. But Dak Prescott is better - and needs to prove it in this game. It's on the coaches and the offensive line to scheme up a way to neutralize Garrett, but if they can do that, then it's on Dak to be the difference in this game. I think he will be, and I think the Dallas defense will look a bit better playing with a lead in the second half. Zeke scores late to put away a 38-27 win.

Kyle Youmans: Another week, another matchup that appears to be a tough one on paper. Cleveland presents its own set of challenges with a dual backfield and a stout defensive line. Because of those, Dallas could easily struggle in this game if they can't control the line of scrimmage. The interior defensive line has to play better than they have through the first three weeks of the year, and both offensive tackles (starters or not) will need to find a way to slow down Myles Garrett off the edge. If the Cowboys can take care of the trenches, I believe they have the advantage over the Browns in almost every other category. I expect the defense to be much improved, and for the passing game to click against a depleted Cleveland secondary. It'll be a battle to start but the Dallas pulls away late and gets back to .500 with a 37-21 win.

Nick Eatman: The longer this week goes, it closer I keep seeing the final outcome. Earlier in the week, I had Dallas winning this one by 10-14 points but the more I recall what happened last week in Seattle, coupled by the fact the Browns do have some experienced playmakers over there, this one could be a lot closer. I do think the Cowboys will get the job done, thanks to a much-improved secondary. I'm calling for not one, but two interceptions this week – and let's get specific and give one to the rookie Trevon Diggs. On the other side, I can see a huge game for CeeDee Lamb. Watch for him to make some plays down the field, including his first career touchdown. I think it'll be closer than expected, but I'll take the Cowboys 28-23.