Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but are facing a Giants defense that actually ranks in the Top 10.

On the flip side, the Giants score fewer points than any team in the league, but the Cowboys are allowing more points than anyone else.

So in two cases, something has to give this week as the Cowboys welcome former head coach Jason Garrett back to town as the Giants' offensive coordinator.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 5 matchup:

Rob Phillips: To me, this game comes down to chunk plays and turnovers. The Cowboys' problems taking care of the ball are well documented, but they've shown they can move it and score even without both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins in the lineup. They already have 22 explosive pass plays (20-plus yards) and all but three have been part of touchdown drives. The Giants' defense has done a good job of limiting big plays, but their offense only has nine big pass plays and three touchdowns. As long as they stop this recent three-game streak of committing three turnovers, I think the Cowboys' offense will be the difference in a Dallas victory.

David Helman: I really hate games like this, because there's not much in the way of positive takeaways. If the Cowboys win, big whoop. It's the 0-4 Giants, a team that looks like it's going to contend for a Top 5 draft pick. And if they find a way to lose, then the backlash we saw after the Cleveland loss is going to look like a walk in the park. It'd be nice to see the Cowboys blow the Giants' doors off, but it's hard to believe that's going to happen for such a banged-up roster. I'm guessing New York will be able to force the Cowboys to settle for a couple of field goals, and Daniel Jones should throw for a couple of touchdowns on this secondary. All of that said, the Cowboys should still be significantly better. It's going to be a frustrating watch, but I think Dallas is good enough to get out of this with a 30-21 win.

Kyle Youmans: All the cliches of 'throwing out the records' when a rival comes to town have never been more true, especially when you add in the missing piece of Tyron Smith and a former head coach on the other sideline. One of the biggest lessons we've learned over the first few weeks is that there's no such thing as an easy win with this squad and that stays true this week. However, Anthony Brown should add some much-needed stability in the secondary against a less-than-formidable New York offense. An offense that has their own problems on the offensive line along with holding on to the football. I believe if there was a week to get back on track, this would be it. Give me the Cowboys getting off to a better start and holding on late for a 31-21 win.

Nick Eatman: I know all too well how division games can really be much tougher than you might expect, but in this case – with a couple of first-year coaches on both sides – I don't think there really is a lot of familiarity here. I think the Giants just happen to be the perfect offense to face the Cowboys on Sunday. I know the Giants' defense has been playing rather well, but it hasn't seen an explosive offense like the Cowboys just yet. I like Dallas to actually be the team that strikes first this game and builds a lead. If that happens, look for Daniel Jones and the Giants to struggle as they try to fight back into the game. Give me, not one, but TWO interceptions by the Cowboys' secondary this week, including one from Xavier Woods. D-Law records his first sack and how about a touchdown by Noah Brown this week? I'll take the Cowboys in this get-right game, 34-13.