Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Giants

Oct 08, 2021 at 03:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for the third straight week and so far, the home-field advantage has been just that.

The Cowboys are 3-1 and facing a Giants team that picked up its first win last Sunday in New Orleans.

We know this is the game Dak Prescott got hurt last year – Week 5 vs. NYG and it's also the return of Jason Garrett, the Giants' offensive coordinator.

But will those storylines matter much in this game? The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: Not that the Cowboys need any additional motivation for Sunday besides pushing their win streak to four, but here are three obvious messages: it's a division game, and who knows what can happen in those; the Giants (1-3) found some momentum with an overtime win over the Saints; and they sent the Cowboys home in last year's season finale. Saquon Barkley is back for New York, and Daniel Jones looks more comfortable in the pocket (he's turned it over just twice in four games). The biggest key for the Giants will be pressure on Dak Prescott. They didn't have a quarterback hit or sack in the Saints game. Overall, though, the Cowboys are clicking in too many areas. I think they'll win again, something like 31-20.

David Helman: I'm not here to overthink. The Cowboys have every conceivable advantage in this matchup, and I trust their head coach and quarterback to keep them focused on the importance of a division matchup. Since getting swept by them as a rookie, Dak Prescott absolutely owns the New York Giants. In seven wins since 2016, he's averaging 282 passing yards per game, completing 66% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. On top of that, you can bet he wants to make a statement on the one-year anniversary of his season-ending injury against this team in 2020. This is the third-most efficient offense in the NFL, according to FootballOutsiders, and I just can't imagine the Giants can hold them below 27 or so points. I know Daniel Jones blew up last week, but I trust the full body of work that suggests the Giants are a sluggish offense more than I trust one fourth quarter comeback. There will be some drama, because it is a division game at the end of the day. But I trust the Cowboys to separate eventually and improve to 4-1 with a 34-17 win.

Nick Eatman: This game is turning me into a hypocrite. On one hand, I'm acknowledging that it's a division game against a Giants team that won last week and I expect Jason Garret to pull out all the tricks for this one, so it could be a close game. However, I just don't think it will be. I think the Cowboys are rolling right now on both sides of the ball and I think over the course of a four-quarter game, both things will play out well. Give me a touchdown catch for CeeDee Lamb, a long run by Tony Pollard and while Trevon Diggs doesn't get an interception, put me down for Jourdan Lewis to get one. I think the Cowboys are better and they'll show it, winning something like 30-14.

Kyle Youmans: These are two teams trending in the right direction. That may be hard to see with the Giants 1-3 start, but they have enough young pieces and talent to not be as far off as one could think. My overarching 'gut feeling' is that THIS divisional matchup will be the toughest moving forward. Not the Eagles, not Washington, but the Giants. However, that doesn't start this week. Dallas is far better on both sides of the football at the moment and will run away with a big win, 44-20.

