Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys have a stranglehold on the NFC East division, up three games on both the Eagles and Washington this week with four to play. There's a chance Dallas can clinch the division this weekend although a lot of things must fall just right.

Either way, nothing can happen if the Cowboys don't take care of the Giants.

Check out what are staff writers think will happen when the Cowboys go New York this Sunday.

Rob Phillips: The Cowboys won't, and shouldn't, apologize for being 9-4 even though they haven't played their cleanest or most complementary football lately. The goal is to keep winning and keep building toward playing their best by the time January arrives. On offense, a big step will be running the football with more consistency Sunday. They feel like they made some improvements against Washington, even though the final average was just 3.5 yards a carry. No doubt the Giants will be looking to stop the run this time after the Cowboys piled up 201 yards against them in Week 5. I think Dallas has success there again, and that should help Dak Prescott find his rhythm in the passing game. I'll take the Cowboys to reach 10 wins and inch closer to the postseason.

David Helman: One of these days, things are going to click for this offense. Now seems like as good a time as any, given that they're going against a sorry New York Giants team that is also decimated by injuries and COVID-19 absences. I'm choosing to believe the Cowboys will be able to run the ball the best they have in the past month, and that's going to open things up for a cleaner offensive performance than what we've gotten used to seeing. I think they're going to hit the 30-point mark for the first time. since Thanksgiving and just the third time since the bye week. This pass rush going against a shaky offensive line will help the final margin, as I'm expecting Mike Glennon to turn the ball over at least twice. Add all that together, and I've got the Cowboys cruising to a 34-13 win to get to the cusp of a division title.

Nick Eatman: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy might have the best of both worlds right now. His team has won two straight road games and on the verge of clinching an NFC East title, and yet everyone seems to wonder what the problems is with this team. I think the Cowboys will not look past the Giants at all this week, just knowing that they're not playing their best football right now. So if the Giants get the best from the Cowboys, it won't be close. I'm guessing this one will go down in similar fashion to the previous two. The Cowboys will jump out early and establish control but it might take a while to firmly pull away. I'll take the Cowboys winning 27-12 but I don't have them winning the NFC East this week. Too many things must happen just right.

Mickey Spagnola: About time for this Cowboys offense to break out of this scoring drought and for the offensive line and receivers to do their parts, making Dak Prescott's job much easier. And how appropriate would it be with all the comparisons of Micah Parsons to Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor for the Cowboys rookie football player to produce a robust performance in the Meadowlands where LT played his entire 13-year career. Putting both together, Cowboys 34, Giants 10.