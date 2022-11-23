Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

It's a battle of 7-3 teams on Thanksgiving Day as the Giants and Cowboys square off in a game that could determine the NFC East standings and playoff scenarios as well.

The Cowboys have already defeated the Giants once – back in Week 3 with Cooper Rush as the QB. But Dak Prescott faces a Giants team that he hasn't lost to since his rookie season (twice) in 2016.

Speaking of history, the Cowboys have lost three straight games on Thanksgiving Day, but haven't faced the Giants on Turkey Day in 30 years.

The Cowboys are coming off the biggest road win in franchise history with a 37-point blowout in Minnesota while the Giants lost at home to the Lions.

Does either game carry over to Thursday? Check out what the writers think will happen on Thursday.

Patrik Walker: The way the Cowboys flew into Minneapolis and carpet bombed the Minnesota Vikings was a thing of beauty, and it tells me this can be the best team in the NFC if they establish consistency in all three phases of the game - a big test of that resolve racing toward them on a short week when the Giants come knocking on Thanksgiving Day. And with Big Blue hoping to bounce back after a forgettable day in Week 11 against the Lions, they'll have tons of motivation to try and avoid being swept by Dallas a fifth time in six seasons. Unfortunately for them, however, they won't. It's not just that the Cowboys have now shown they can be the best team in the NFC when firing on all cylinders, but Dak Prescott is also 9-2 (hasn't lost since his rookie season) to the Giants and he's using an electric running game (which now includes himself as well) to set up for big plays down the field. An injured Giants team stumbles into Dallas and gets mangled by a rejuvenated defense (and offense). 38-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: A part of me wants to piggyback on both games from last week by the Cowboys and Giants and pick that way. That's what my "gut" tells me but my head says that it's not likely the NFL works that way. Just because the Cowboys blew the doors off the Vikings and the Giants lost at home to the Lions, doesn't mean both patterns will hold this week. I do feel as if the Cowboys will win this game. I'm not a huge fan of the Giants, based off what I've seen. People say "you are what you are" but I just don't think the Giants are one of the better teams in the NFC, despite their record. I've got this game being close for a while but the Cowboys' offense has been rolling lately and I think they will just outscore the Giants and pull away. I've got the Cowboys scoring a defensive touchdown this week – give me Trevon Diggs with a pick-6! Cowboys get to 8-3 with a 31-19 win over the Giants.

Hailey Sutton: Sunday was the best football I've _personally _ever seen this organization play. Complimentary football, offensive and defensive presence with a sprinkle of historic special team performances (Brett Maher, I'm talking about you!). But, we've seen in seasons past (i.e. last year) where the focus was too much on the bounce-back win and less on the expectations ahead. I'm also concerned with just how improved the run defense actually is, but to take a page from Patrik Walker's book, this is the perfect team to test that theory on. Saquon Barkley is coming off his worst performance of the season, forcing Daniel Jones to do much of the work on his own. Jump out to another hot start, contain the threat of number 26 and put points on the board so we can all go home and celebrate Thanksgiving sitting at 8-3. I'm taking Dallas 35-10.

Mickey Spagnola: Before I get too much in my gut over Thanksgiving, let me give you Cowboys 31, Giants 17. You know how we've been saying In Defense We Trust? Well, think it's about time In Offense We Trust, now that Dak Prescott has played four games since coming back from his injury, now that Zeke is healthy, Dalton Schultz continues getting healthier and Michael Gallup has regained confidence in his surgically repaired knee. And that doesn't even take into account Tony Pollard, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Brett Maher, who could have been the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for kicking those four field goals against the Vikings, that's right four. He should have gotten credit for his two 60-yarders.