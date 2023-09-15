Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Sep 15, 2023 at 05:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Staff-predictions-for-Cowboys-vs.-Jets-hero

The Cowboys will take on the Jets in their home opener at AT&T Stadium, looking for their first 2-0 start since 2019. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the AFC opponent.

Patrik Walker: Get ready for a back-alley brawl between the Cowboys and the Jets, despite the absence of Aaron Rodgers. It's easy to believe the Cowboys will mentally turn down a bit when faced with Zach Wilson, but that's not the energy in the building and especially not in the locker room. Micah Parsons and all of Dan Quinn's weapons want to outshine the Jets defense, and if they can stop Breece Hall (who's nursing a knee injury) and Dalvin Cook, they'll have a chance to repeat what they did against the Giants. The game will ultimately come down to Dak Prescott and the offense, who'll need to get cooking against a dominant Jets' defense; and I believe they can and will, but not easily. 24-6, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: The injury to Aaron Rodgers doesn't change the excitement of this game at all for me. This is one reason why I never put too much emphasis on the schedule when it comes out. It's still Week 2 and the matchup isn't what we initially expected. But then again, who cares? The Jets would've been a tough opponent for the Cowboys last year because of their defense and that hasn't changed. I think the Cowboys will have some issues moving the ball at times, but that won't be a reason to be alarmed about the offense. It'll be that type of game but I'm expecting Tony Pollard to get some runs on the edge and perhaps get close to his first 100-yard game of the season. The tight ends will redeem themselves because this is the type of defense that should allow for them to catch the ball. I think the Jets will be tougher than the Giants for sure, but I like the Cowboys to win, 24-13.

Kyle Youmans: Last week was an outlier. 40-0 was historic and doesn't happen often, so to expect something similar just one week later would be unrealistic. However, a similar style of game could be in store with the Jets. Much like the Giants, the Jets want to establish their ground game early. Especially without Aaron Rodgers. And much like they did in Week 1, it's up to the Cowboys defense to set the tone. I believe they'll do so, making things tough early and coasting out to a lead in the first half. New York won't go away easily, making it tighter in the second, but I'll take the Cowboys win it 31-17 to open the home schedule.

Nick Harris: With Aaron Rodgers out of the equation and Zach Wilson being inserted back in to command the offense, there will be some growing pains for the third-year signal-caller, and that will start with a tough outing against the Dallas defensive line. I see similar success for the pass rush unit after last week's dominance in New York resulted in seven sacks for the group. Offensively, I see some struggles happening early before Dak Prescott turns it up in the second half to carry the team across the finish line for a low-scoring home opener win, 20-13.

Mickey Spagnola: This will not be as easy as many might expect now that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers and must go with their former first round draft choice Zach Wilson at quarterback. This one will come down to how well the Cowboys offensive line plays and if the defense can slow down the Jets running attack. But if the Cowboys can get off to a quick start, cause the Jets to play catchup, thus making Wilson more vulnerable in the pocket throwing the ball against the Cowboys supercharged pass rush, think the Cowboys can hang on to win this one pulling away late, 26-16. And remember, any win is a good win.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1

The time is now for the Cowboys, who are in the final stage of game-prep for the Giants. Will this year be any different? Here's what the staff writers have to say about the Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
news

Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule

The staff writers give instant reaction to the 2023 schedule, which many of them pointing towards the final month of the season as the Cowboys' toughest stretch. 
news

Gut Feeling: Writers React To Mazi Smith Draft Pick

Check out what the staff writers had to say about the Mazi Smith pick as the Cowboys go for defensive help, grabbing a defensive tackle from Michigan.
news

Gut Feeling: Can Cowboys Defeat Red-Hot 49ers?

The 49ers have won 11 straight games, including last week's Wild Card game. The Cowboys are coming off one of their most complete outings of the season in a win over the Bucs. What happens Sunday as the 49ers and Cowboys reunite in the playoffs again?
news

Gut Feeling: Time For Cowboys to Rewrite History?

We all know the numbers by now. Cowboys haven't won a road playoff game in 30 years. Haven't won a playoff game in blue jerseys in 45 years. And have never beaten Tom Brady in any game. Can they all come to an end Monday night?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Commanders in Week 18

The Cowboys are hopeful to not only move up in the NFC playoff picture but win the NFC East title for the second straight year. But none of it can happen if they don't get a win against Washington first.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys Make Rare Trip To Tennessee

The Cowboys make their first trip to Tennessee in eight years, as they look to build some momentum for the playoffs and perhaps keep their NFC East hopes alive.
news

Gut Feeling: Will Cowboys Stay Hot in Jacksonville?

The Cowboys make their first trip to Jacksonville in 16 years, seeking their first-ever win there. Can the Cowboys stay hot and knock off a surging Jaguars squad?
news

Gut Feeling: How Cowboys-Texans Will Shake Out

The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an elite 9-3 record. The Texans are quite the opposite, but what will happen when they square off Sunday at AT&T Stadium?
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Colts

The Cowboys have had 10 days of rest since Thanksgiving. The Colts are coming off a loss on a short week. Will that matter when they meet up come Sunday night?
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys are coming off their biggest road win in franchise history and the Giants lost at home. Will these two games carry over to Thursday?
Advertising