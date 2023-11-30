Gut Feeling

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Dallas-Seattle

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM
The Cowboys are back on the field just one week after a dominant Thanksgiving Day win. With back-to-back Thursday games, they'll take on the Seahawks, who lost to the 49ers on Turkey Day to drop to 6-5. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Thursday's game.

Patrik Walker: It's difficult to know who the Seahawks are at the moment. On one hand, they were off to a hot start in proven themselves worth of the contender conversation in the NFC but, as of late, they've dropped two straight and one of the losses were against the Rams before being handled easily by the 49ers. I believe they're still a worthy opponent with a lot of weapons, especially at WR, but I keep coming back to the Cowboys' unbridled dominance at AT&T Stadium (205-60 point differential). Until someone slows that down, I'm riding with the runaway train that Dallas has become at home. 40-20, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: While I think Seattle definitely qualifies as a better team than what the Cowboys have faced here at home, the Seahawks still have their share of big problems. What started out as a 5-2 team is now 6-5 with some big matchups ahead of them. I think the Seahawks are on the verge of becoming a desperate teams and those can be dangerous. That's why I feel like the Cowboys will again hit 30 points at home and I think they'll be good enough to win to extend the AT&T Stadium win-streak to 14 games. But I think Seattle will come to play and make this the closest game we've seen at home this year. I feel like the Cowboys will have another pick-6, but it won't be Bland this time. Either way, give me the Cowboys, 30-22.

Kyle Youmans: Finally! A step up in competition. This is not just another week for the Cowboys. After checking the boxes and continuing to push in the right direction over the last three weeks, it's time for a significant challenge. Seattle brings one of the best secondaries in the league, and an incredibly disciplined defensive front. Increasing the need for Dak Prescott and the offense to be on the same page. However, Dallas is much better in the trenches on both sides of the ball. This is a game where the defense can set the tone early and force some early mistakes from the Seattle offense. Even with the talented weapons they have outside. Because of that, I think Dallas gets ahead early, and stays ahead throughout for a 31-16 Thursday Night win.

Nick Harris: The Seattle offense has been simply awful as of late, specifically under the absence of Kenneth Walker, and I see that continuing on Thursday night against a Dallas defense that is peaking at the right time. On the other side of the ball, the Seattle defense will pose a significant challenge with on all three levels and will make things difficult for Dak Prescott and Co, but I see the offense being able to do enough to win comfortably. Cowboys, 24-14.

Mickey Spagnola: This grueling stretch of three games in 12 days takes a toll on a team, sometimes more mentally than physically since at least two of the three games are at home for the Cowboys. So maybe they don't win their first six games at home by at least 20 points against a tougher Seattle team, but they still win, 27-13. The Seahawks have struggled to score points in their three losses over the past four games, and one of their best offensive assets, running back Kenneth Walker, is being listed as doubtful with an oblique injury, with head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday sounding "doubtful" about his status. That could put the game in the hands of QB Geno Smith, though recovering from an elbow problem, has been sacked 13 times over the past four games, thus playing into one of the defensive strengths of the Cowboys.

