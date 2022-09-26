Gut Feeling

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Giants-Cowboys

Sep 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys went undefeated in the NFC East last season, not only cruising to six wins, but averaged an even 40 points per game in those division games.

Let's see how they do in their first NFC East matchup of the 2022 season when they travel play the Giants on the road.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 3 matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: I've said "first team to 20" all week and I'm sticking to it. More or less, that's been the case for all four games for the Cowboys and Giants so far. Defense has been the primary strength for both teams, and this Giants team has shown second-half toughness in their first two wins. I don't think this will be easy for the Cowboys by any stretch, but based on what we've seen so far, Micah Parsons the defense can really dictate the flow of a game with their pass rush. And for the second straight game, they're playing an offensive line that has four new starters from last season. I'll take the Cowboys in a close one, something like 20-19.

Patrik Walker: If it's one thing we all understand about NFC East matchups it's that anything can happen, so I'm not walking into this one expecting a blowout - especially given the fact the Cowboys offense has only scored two touchdowns in two weeks (both occurring last week). That said, it's a winnable game for Dallas on several fronts: defensively and in their ability to run the ball. The Giants are allowing an average of more than 90 rushing yards per game, so there's good eats to be had there from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Use that to set up the play-action pass for whichever tight ends suit up, and especially if Michael Gallup plays. I expect Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn's defense to give Daniel Jones pure hell defensively, and Big Blue begins to shrink from there - Dallas having often shown they can march into MetLife Stadium and have their way at times. 21-13, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: So far in the first two games, I haven't been right at all with these predictions. But I wouldn't say I've completely struck out this year in terms of forecasting. The one thing I've hung my hat on this whole time is how Micah Parsons is ready to take over the league. With him on the field, the Cowboys always have a chance to win and when the opposing offense is subpar at best, Parsons and this defense can really take over games. I'm thinking that can happen Monday night but still not thinking it will be a blowout. The Cowboys will get more offensive plays from KaVontae Turpin and I'm calling for Trevon Diggs to get his first interception of the year. Cowboys will hang on for a 21-16 win.

