Here Are The Philadelphia Eagles

What's Up?
Even though the difference between a loss and a victory was only a foot, the fact that the Eagles were even in position to lose to the Washington Redskins this past Sunday is cause for concern. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday morning, the Eagles controlled their own destiny, yet they produced one of their worst performances of the season, falling 10-3 to the Redskins at FedEx Field. The Philadelphia offense compiled just 275 total yards, failed to control the ball for more than 27 minutes and ran out of time when Eagles wide receiver Reggie Brown couldn't break the goal line with less than 10 seconds remaining. The loss means the Eagles need a win this Sunday and must have several teams - including the Buccaneers and either the Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings - lose in order to grab the sixth and final playoff spot.
Chalk Talk
It might be December and the Cowboys might have a losing record, but don't be so quick to blame the Cowboys late-season woes on another December implosion. When the Cowboys rattled off three-straight November wins, quarterback Tony Romo was only sacked once. In the three games he's played this month, Romo has already been sacked nine times. With that kind of pressure, it's easy to see why the offense has sputtered at times this month. On Sunday, the Cowboys must stop an Eagles defense which owns the league's third-most sacks (44), and also totes two defensive linemen, Trent Cole and Darren Howard, who have compiled nine sacks this year.
Connections
Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens'departure from Philadelphia in 2005 marked the end of an infamous two-year stint with the Eagles from 2004-05 ... Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles from 1986-1988.
Miscellaneous
A Cowboys' victory would not only clinch a playoff spot, but also give the Cowboys a season sweep of the Eagles for the first time since 2005 ... Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is 10-6 in games against the Cowboys ... In 13 career games against Dallas, Philadelphia running back Brian Westbrook has compiled 1,189 total yards and nine touchdowns . . . Since 1999 the Eagles own a 13-4 record against NFC East opponents in the month of December . . . WR DeSean Jackson has 60, second most by an Eagles rookie. Former TE Keith Jackson had 81 back in 1988.