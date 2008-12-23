Here Are The Philadelphia Eagles

What's Up?

Even though the difference between a loss and a victory was only a foot, the fact that the Eagles were even in position to lose to the Washington Redskins this past Sunday is cause for concern. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday morning, the Eagles controlled their own destiny, yet they produced one of their worst performances of the season, falling 10-3 to the Redskins at FedEx Field. The Philadelphia offense compiled just 275 total yards, failed to control the ball for more than 27 minutes and ran out of time when Eagles wide receiver Reggie Brown couldn't break the goal line with less than 10 seconds remaining. The loss means the Eagles need a win this Sunday and must have several teams - including the Buccaneers and either the Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings - lose in order to grab the sixth and final playoff spot.