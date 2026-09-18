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Here We Goooo: How the Cowboys defense can bounce back against Washington

Sep 18, 2026 at 02:09 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_18_ HWG

FRISCO, Texas – Every year, barring a tie, 16 teams in the NFL start the year 0-1.

Seasons aren't defined by the first game of the year. Most coaches at any level of football will tell you the biggest jumps they see from their teams come from Week 1 to Week 2.

The Cowboys will need a jump like that ahead of their home opener in order to avoid falling to 0-2, a deeper hold to climb out of. Since 1990, just 35 of 287 teams have gone on to the postseason after starting the year 0-2.

How do the Cowboys avoid getting to that point? Let's dive into some important areas in this week's Here We Goooo:

Keeping Jayden Daniels contained is paramount

After giving up the most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks in the NFL last season, the Cowboys defense has three early opportunities to start the season to show improvement against mobile QBs. They didn't get the result they wanted in Week 1 against the Giants as Jaxson Dart averaged 4.9 yards per carry for 54 yards on 11 rushes.

Things don't get any easier from here. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has 19 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in three matchups against Dallas. 65 of those yards and both touchdowns have come on designed runs, where he averaged 6.5 yards per carry, and 73 of those yards have come on seven scrambles, where Daniels averages 10.4 yards per carry.

In Week 1 against the Eagles, Daniels had just two designed runs for two yards. He scrambled three times for 29 yards, picking up a first down in the process. Given Dallas' history of struggling to keep mobile QBs contained, could new Commanders OC David Blough dial up a few more rushing plays for Daniels? We'll see, but Dallas' outside rushers like Donvan Ezeiruaku, Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence will need to try and keep him contained, with linebackers like Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham needing to be on high alert for the chance he escapes.

Watch out for rookie LB Sonny Styles

The NFC East is home to three rookies that were stars for Ohio State's defense last season in Dallas' Caleb Downs, New York's Arvell Reese and Washington's Sonny Styles. The Cowboys faced Reese last week, and will now get to see Styles, who the team liked in the pre-draft process and hosted for a 30 visit.

In his NFL debut, the 6'5, 244 pound linebacker Styles posted four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in his NFL debut against the Eagles last week. The sack, as you'll see in the clip above, exhibits Style's power and physicality at the point of attack as he barrels through a solid pass protector in Saquon Barkley and uses his long arms to bring down Jalen Hurts before he can even attempt to escape.

Styles is a unique player that was a safety at Ohio State before making the move down to the second level at linebacker. I had him as my fourth overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Downs, the Jets' David Bailey and Reese. Here's part of that scouting report: "Superb athlete. Being a former safety definitely pops on his tape in terms of athleticism and fluidity in movement. That also pops up with how raw he can be at times because he's still learning the position to a degree. Quick on his feet, rangy and can cover all over the field. Closes fast in open space and is a solid tackler but could use work finishing. High upside player." With Frankie Luvu out on Sunday, don't be surprised if Washington sends Styles after Dak Prescott a bit.

Cowboys should have opportunities to bring their pass rush to life

The Cowboys blitzed 44.4% of the time in the opener against the Giants, and forced 11 pressures and two sacks on Jaxson Dart. At time though, it didn't really feel like there was any pressure on Dart, and his passing numbers (23/29 for 230 yards, two TDs and an interception) certainly made it seem that way.

Can that change against Washington? There's a chance. The Commander's tackle duo of Brandon Coleman at left tackle and Josh Conerly Jr. at right tackle allowed a combined 15 pressures and a sack last week against the Eagles. On the interior, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti and Sam Cosmi allowed a combined nine pressures.

So, there will be chances for the Cowboys there, I believe. Plus, Jayden Daniels held on to the football for a league-leading 3.41 seconds before throws last week, and if he does that again could give Dallas' pass rushers more time to get home. Look for Donovan Ezeiruaku to potentially have a nice outing, I thought he was Dallas' best pass rusher in Week 1. That said, he did not register a pressure in 11 one-on-one matchups against Coleman in Week 17 last season. Coleman didn't allow a single pressure on 26 pass blocking snaps against the Cowboys in that game, the most pass blocking snaps he's played without allowing a pressure in his career.

Past/Present Gallery: 2026 Regular Season

09_17_ Past Present_description
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McCarthy wins first game with Steelers Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy picked up a win in his Steelers debut as head coach. Growing up in Pittsburgh, McCarthy said it was a "dream come true" to return to the Steel City as the new coach. His Steelers knocked off the Falcons 20-13. Ironically enough, Atlanta's starting quarterback was Cooper Rush, who won a few games for McCarthy with the Cowboys.
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McCarthy wins first game with Steelers Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy picked up a win in his Steelers debut as head coach. Growing up in Pittsburgh, McCarthy said it was a "dream come true" to return to the Steel City as the new coach. His Steelers knocked off the Falcons 20-13. Ironically enough, Atlanta's starting quarterback was Cooper Rush, who won a few games for McCarthy with the Cowboys.

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago, it appeared as if Jaydon Blue and Sam Williams were good candidates to make the 53-man roster with solidified backup roles.  Now, they both have signed with other teams. Blue and Williams were among the initial roster cuts on Sunday. The running back has joined the Eagles practice squad while Williams has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to his own social media, and will likely join the Browns' practice squad.   They weren't the only players to join other teams after the cuts. Safety Julius Wood was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was claimed by the Vikings.
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What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago, it appeared as if Jaydon Blue and Sam Williams were good candidates to make the 53-man roster with solidified backup roles.

Now, they both have signed with other teams. Blue and Williams were among the initial roster cuts on Sunday. The running back has joined the Eagles practice squad while Williams has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to his own social media, and will likely join the Browns' practice squad.

They weren't the only players to join other teams after the cuts. Safety Julius Wood was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was claimed by the Vikings.

Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as he prepares to head into his seventh NFL season.  After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Diggs was waived Dallas in December 2025 before their final regular season game. A day later, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, where he would play in their final regular season game and one playoff game.  In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and will one again play alongside former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.  The Cowboys and Seahawks met in the preseason last Saturday, but will meet in the regular season on Monday, December 7 in Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 13, where Diggs would get the chance to play against his former team for the first time.
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Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as he prepares to head into his seventh NFL season.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Diggs was waived Dallas in December 2025 before their final regular season game. A day later, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, where he would play in their final regular season game and one playoff game.

In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and will one again play alongside former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys and Seahawks met in the preseason last Saturday, but will meet in the regular season on Monday, December 7 in Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 13, where Diggs would get the chance to play against his former team for the first time.

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