Hidden Handful

Dec 05, 2010 at 10:51 AM

Lonyae Miller (35) makes a huge recovery on the fumble of the final kick return of regulation.

  • Field Position Flip - After a three-and-out on the first overtime possession, the Cowboys were back to their own 19, needing to flip the field position. And that's where Mat McBriar, who shrugged off having his last punt blocked for a touchdown, responded with a booming 65-yard punt that sent Colts returner Blair White back to his own 16. He ran for 11 yards before he was stopped by Sean Lee, who then picked off Manning three plays later to set up the game-winning field goal. But it was the punt of McBriar who kept the Colts from being too aggressive with their play-calling. Those are just a handful of key plays that made a difference.
