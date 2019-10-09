How Can The Cowboys Improve Their Run Defense?

"I think it starts with understanding our fits and making our hits," he said. "The main thing is stopping the run, and that's the main thing. You stop the run, then you earn the right to rush the passer."

As the $105 million man on this defense, a lot is expected of Lawrence in both departments. He has been active to this point in the season, but it's well-documented that it hasn't shown up on the stat sheet. A big part of that is the added attention the All-Pro is drawing.

On Sunday, Green Bay used tight ends and receivers to help Bryan Bulaga, and the result was Lawrence finishing with just one tackle and a sack in the game.

Regardless of how many players chip in on him, Lawrence said he can't let it dictate his effort level or his contributions.