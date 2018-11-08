Identifying The Cowboys' Left Guard Options

Nov 08, 2018 at 04:18 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Identifying-The-Cowboys-Left-Guard-Options-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' offensive line should have a slightly different look Sunday night in a critical division matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie left guard Connor Williams is expected to sit out the primetime matchup after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery this week. How will the Cowboys proceed against one of the NFL's most talented defensive fronts? By creating competition this week.

"All options are available to us," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We like all of our interior guys. We'll just practice this week and see how it goes."

Let's take a look at the most logical options at left guard, knowing some are probably more likely than others:

Xavier Su'a-Filo: The easiest solution would be to substitute Williams for one of the backup guards. Su'a-Filo has the most NFL playing experience of any Cowboys guard not named Zack Martin.

Signed by Dallas in Week 2, Su'a-Filo is a former second-round pick with 41 career starts in Houston, included every game for the Texans the past two seasons. He has been inactive for all seven games with the Cowboys so far.

Adam Redmond: Claimed off waivers from Buffalo after final cuts, Redmond is also the Cowboys' primary backup center at the moment. That's where he primarily played with the Bills and Colts from 2016-17.

Redmond has been active in seven of eight games, and he got six snaps at right guard for Martin late in the Oct. 14 win over Jacksonville when the Cowboys were comfortably ahead.

"He's a young player who has done some good things, but he's still in developmental mode," Garrett said. "He has come in very serious-minded and picked things up quickly and has shown us that he can be one of the seven active linemen on game day. That's been a good thing for us."

Joe Looney: Looney has started all eight games at center for Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre syndrome), but he's been a backup guard for Dallas in the past, too.

Moving Looney there would make Redmond the logical next option at center, but that would also mean changing out two of the five starting spots. And Looney has done a solid job all season of handling Frederick's responsibility of pre-snap communication along the line.

La'el Collins: Seemingly the most unlikely option. Garrett has indicated that the club is inclined to keep Collins right where he is at right tackle, his starting spot since 2017. But Collins did play left guard his first two seasons in Dallas and has the strength and mentality to handle interior rushes. Cameron Fleming would be the next man up at right tackle in that type of scenario. The fifth-year veteran has started big games in the past, including last year's Super Bowl at right tackle for the Patriots.

Related Content

news

Dak Motivated to "Do Even More" After Award

Dak Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was back in the community on Friday in Phoenix, saying he's motivated to do even more.

news

Spagnola: Shedding Tears During NFL Honors

Chuck Howley finally made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the special moment was somewhat bittersweet. Plus, the Cowboys were front and center at last night's NFL Honors show.

news

What's Next? Discussing the Future at Cowboys TE

Dalton Schultz is entering another offseason without a long-term deal in hand, and that creates questions at a position once dominated by Jason Witten, as Dallas sorts through it all.

news

Lamb Reacts to Cowboys OC Swap, 2023 Outlook

There's a shakeup occurring on the offensive side of the Cowboys coaching staff, and free agency could change things even more for Dallas — Lamb giving his stance on it all.

Advertising