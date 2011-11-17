In Pro Bowl Vote, Only One Cowboy Leading

Even though it appears things are starting to turn around for them this season, the Cowboys are still well behind the Packers in any listing of NFC powers. Likewise, they're being lapped by Green Bay in the Pro Bowl voting.

With five weeks remaining in the vote, fans have only one Cowboys player sitting atop his position, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who has 219,065 votes. The undefeated Packers, meanwhile, account for the top vote-getters in 10 of 19 listed positions, including all three offensive line spots, guard, tackle and center.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is leading the NFL in votes received overall, with 589,801.

Fan voting concludes on Dec. 19, and accounts for a third of the selection process, with coaches and players holding an equal stake.

For the third year in a row, the Pro Bowl will be held the week before the Super Bowl, on Jan. 29, though it will remain in Honolulu for a second year in a row.

Ware has now been to the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons. The Cowboys' active leader in all-star appearances is tight end Jason Witten, with seven in a row, but he currently trails Jimmy Graham of New Orleans in the fan vote.