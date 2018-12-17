International Bowl Returning To AT&T Stadium

FRISCO, Texas – The 10th annual International Bowl Series – the longest-running annual series of high school-aged international football teams – is returning to AT&T Stadium in January for the fifth consecutive year.

Recognized as American Football's largest annual global competition, International Bowl X will feature two game days across four age divisions of National and Regional teams from the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico and Panama.

Game days are Friday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 18, each consisting of four games. Age divisions of competing national teams are Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, and Under-19. Each age group includes one U.S. Select Team and National Team, respectively.

As a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sport's national governing body, USA Football manages the International Bowl and organizes U.S. National Teams for international competition.

"With USA Football, part of its mission is to grow the game, particularly at the high school and youth levels," said Keith Martin, USA Football Managing Director of Football Operations and father of Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

U.S. National Team alumni include DT Malcom Brown (New England Patriots/University of Texas), LB Shaquem Griffin (Seattle Seahawks/University of Central Florida), QB Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State University), RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams/Georgia University), DB Tyrann Mathieu (Houston Texans/LSU), RB Jonathan Taylor (University of Wisconsin) and DE Stephon Tuitt (Pittsburgh Steelers/University of Notre Dame).

"It's a great experience for a lot of these kids who are going on to play college football at some level," Keith Martin said. "It's an opportunity for them to come together to represent their country, but also an opportunity for them to meet kids internationally. We all know it's a global economy, so this is sometimes the first experience for these young men to be able to come together and experience some different cultures."

Offensive tackle Jake Campos, a member of the Cowboys' practice squad, played in the 2013 International Bowl.

"I think it was a great experience," Campos said. "It really prepared me for college."