Jenkins Likely To Miss The Start Of Camp

For both the Cowboys and Mike Jenkins, it's been an offseason of waiting. The team has been waiting for its cornerback to show up at this week's mandatory minicamp. Jenkins has been content to wait out the team in hopes of a trade.

The Cowboys continue to maintain they will not deal Jenkins, but it doesn't mean the waiting is necessarily close to ending. According to team Vice-President Stephen Jones, the Cowboys do not believe Jenkins' surgically repaired shoulder will be fully healed in time to practice when training camp begins.

If he is not cleared to practice, Jenkins would be designated for the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He is one of three players that appear bound to sit out, along with guard Mackenzy Bernadeau (hip) and receiver Danny Coale (foot).

"Bernadeau could have some question, (Coale) too," Jones said. "They've got a chance, those two. I don't think Jenkins - Jenkins more than likely will start on PUP."

Jason Garrett said on Tuesday that Jenkins' offseason shoulder surgery was a " pretty complicated" one. He has been away from team doctors most of the offseason, spending his time in Florida.

After minicamp wraps up on Thursday, the mandatory portion of the offseason ends, and Jenkins is free to rehab wherever he likes. The Cowboys have asked him to stay in Dallas to work with their own medical staff, but do not know if he will do so.

Jones went on to reiterate that the Cowboys have no plans to trade Jenkins, and his injury status essentially makes such speculation moot. Injured players rarely fetch much value.

"The last I checked, it's hard," Jones said.

A player placed on the PUP list in training camp can be pulled off at any time before final cuts.