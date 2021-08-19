Jerry Jones Classic To Follow Final Camp Practice

FRISCO, Texas – Two storied Texas powerhouses will collide to kickoff the Texas high school football season in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic, presented by Whataburger.

The game, named after Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, will feature Denton Ryan and Longview on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 2 pm. at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Before the game, the Cowboys will hold their final training camp practice of the season as they prepare for the preseason finale with Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 29. The practice is open Fans can enjoy entertainment on the Tostitos Championship Plaza prior to practice.

After the Cowboys clear the field, it'll be time for two of the top high school programs in the state to clash. Both teams are ranked in the Top 5 of the first Texas High School Football Class 5A Division I poll, as Ryan is No. 1 and Longview is No. 5.

Denton Ryan is under the guidance of head coach Dave Henigan who led his team to an undefeated 15-0 season and the 2020 Class 5A Division 1 State Championship last season.

Longview head coach John King finished 9-3 during the 2020 season and lost to Denton Ryan during the semifinal round of the Class 5A Divisional round of the playoffs.

Tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com starting at $12.50. Fans can find tickets directly at https://seatgeek.com/jerry-jones-classic-presented-by-whataburger-longview-v-denton-ryan-tickets/football/2021-08-28-2-pm/5443837. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m., with kickoff set for a 2:00 p.m. start.

"It's a great honor to have these two very proud and successful Texas high school football programs compete at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco to open the football season," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "High school football is the bloodline of our sport, and we appreciate the opportunity to host high school games of this magnitude here in Frisco. The tradition and spirit of high school football is alive and well in the State of Texas, and the Cowboys are thrilled to be a part of it."

"Whataburger is proud to support high school football by partnering with the Dallas Cowboys for the first annual Jerry Jones Classic," said Rich Scheffler, Chief Marketing Officer of Whataburger. "Helping to provide positive opportunities for student athletes and encouraging them to succeed, both on the field and in the classroom, is one of the key ways we give back to the communities we serve."

Prior to the kickoff of this inaugural game, the Dallas Cowboys will be hosting their final training camp practice where fans can watch the team prepare for their last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Practice will run from 10:15-11:15 AM and doors will open at 9:45 AM. Fans can enjoy entertainment on the Tostitos Championship Plaza prior to practice.

Additional details for Training Camp can be found at the following link: www.dallascowboys.com/trainingcamp.